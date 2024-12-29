Horse Racing Tips: Richards set for a good day with Kelso 12/1 Sunday double

Second run in a handicap for Nab Wood and mark still attractive

Veteran shaped well on return at Wetherby last time

Alan Dudman heads to Kelso on Sunday for a 12/1 13.00 double

Nicky Richards has a couple of good chances on the Kelso card for Sunday and his Nab Wood as the longer term prospect looks the nicest as he gears up for his first run of the season in the 12:53 at the Borders track over 2m6f.

A fairly late start to the season perhaps has coincided with the weather as it looks as though Richards might well have been waiting for some soft ground and with the light rain forecast, there should be some ease in the going, and the yard are never known to overface their horses anyway.

What Nab Wood did on the track last term was quite impressive - winning twice in novice and handicap company over hurdles, both at Kelso over 2m6f and both in soft conditions, although times indicated his 12L win at the track in January was more akin to heavy.

Indeed, that first victory was a coast home job as he travelled with ease despite racing keenly and beat Lucinda Russell's Choose A Copper (the 6/5 fav that day) by a whopping 12L.

He followed up easily off 114 for his handicap debut on his next start in February, once again cruising through the race and a new mark of 122 could seriously underplay his ability as he's very much an improving horse.

Richards called him a "young-seven year-old" post-race and said the 114 was tempting with a glint in his eye - hopefully it will turn out to be just as tempting off 122.

Recommended Bet Back Nab Wood SBK 15/4

Another Nicky Richards' runner for the double to close the Kelso card at 15:13 and the lightly-raced yet fragile Senor Lombardy looks the most interesting runner over 3m2f.

He was into 15/82.88 this morning on the Sportsbook and a market positive against the second favourite Back On The Lash - who had gone from 2/13.00 out to 11/43.75 early doors. With the third favourite Camp Belan proving to be a most frustrating horse, this might not take a lot of winning.

The mark of 112 is obviously one with which the handicapper has given him a big chance considering he was rated 135 in 2019, but that was a long time ago and he's had subsequent spells pointing and absences so it might turn out to be all rather meaningless in terms of a rating as he's now an 11-year-old, but at least he showed his well-being for a stable debut at Wetherby last time when finishing second over 3m.

A further two furlongs will suit him plus the added fitness behind him should help, and while he has winning form on good ground (going back years) cut in the ground will suit too as he won a couple of points at Alnwick in the north by big margins in soft and was once trained by Richards' old ally and jockey Brian Harding.

The yard are 3-14 at Kelso this term at 21% and Richards still remains on the hotlist at 6-27 at 22% in the last month.

Recommended Bet Back Senor Lombardy SBK 15/8