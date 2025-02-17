Horse Racing Tips: Richards' mare has a chance in Carlisle Monday 34/1 double

Banking on Catch Catchfire to have enough down in distance

On bumper form, Ruby Island could be well handicapped

Alan Dudman's Monday double on the Sportsbook pays around 34/1 35.00

The big question and poser here for a chase over 2m4f is whether Catch Catchfire has the pace to cope with a hefty drop down from the extended 3m2f at Sedgefield last time?

He's up against a Martin Todhunter favourite in the shape of Tommy Combats, and while Todhunter wouldn't have too many market leaders and he has drifted from last night's 15/82.88 to 11/43.75 this morning, Tommy Combats spurned a good opportunity to win a race last time when looking a bit too slow over 2m and defeated by a mare rated just 74. Admittedly unexposed, but still, a rating of 74 wouldn't scare you off.

Tommy Combats and Catch Catchfire meet with one stepping up and one down, and the meeting of pace in between leads me to Catch Catchfire.

I label him progressive, and he overcame an error three out to finish well at Sedgefield and it was salient down to the last fence he was level with the eventual second Zwicky, but scooted away despite level at the last to win by a healthy six lengths.

The finishing speed in the race was recorded at 110% and he was almost two seconds quicker at the final furlong than Zwicky.

The hope here is that they go a pace, and the source could well be Indian Louis who made all to win at Perth earlier in the season but jumped poorly at Carlisle next time, he along with Hello Judge for the speed honours will help the selection, and he has winning form when making all too.

Catch Catchfire will clearly need a well run race but he did score earlier this season on his chase debut at Leicester over 2m6f and at 13/27.50 he appeals far more than Tommy Combats.

A spin back and rewind for Ruby Island would put her as the best prospect in this field as a bumper horse as she competed against Queen's Gamble and Bonttay in a Listed race at Cheltenham in 2022. She also ran well in second in an Aintree bumper that same year when catching the eye coming from an uncompromising position.

It all looked good for her in 2022/23.

From winning her first two starts over hurdles at Wetherby and Ayr, and shaping like she'd get further for previous trainer Mark Walford, she hasn't really kicked on and now with Nicky Richards, a trainer more in tune with giving horses time and not over-facing them, a slow burner would sum her up and fits in with the trainer's less-than-bold ethos.

On bumper form alone a mark of 112 would appeal tremendously and with drying ground, I think a surface away from winter hock-deep could suit her well.

She caught the eye at Doncaster on her return and first run of the season over 2m, a distance that proved inadequate and while beaten at Ayr last time in soft when stepped up to 2m5f, I give her more of chance on good to soft and drying ground.

Richards, who has many a grand horse at Greystoke, is 3-14 in the last two weeks at 21% and 2-10 at Carlisle this season.

