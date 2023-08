Solid claims for Tele Red at Ripon

Mark appealing for a veteran chaser

Tuesday double on the Sportsbook for Ripon and Worcester

No. 2 (6) Tele Red SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam Feilden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 76

Tuesday's good to soft conditions at Ripon should be ideal for Tele Red, and he should bounce back after defeat as a favourite last time out.

The selection ran at Pontefract in Class 4 company, and while a little keen, he met trouble late in the race and was short of room.

Previously he had been in red-hot form with victories at York and Newbury. Dunbar Glory was behind him at York, and he is possible for an each-way chance.

Tele Red remains on 76 and the trip is ideal.

Also, Sam Feilden rides in this apprentice race, and he scored on the horse at Haydock.



No. 4 Judge Earle (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 100

Judge Earle may be at the veteran stage of his career at 11, but he's holding his form well and has to be of interest over hurdles from his mark of 100.

He has been chasing of late with two wins from his last three starts, and only went down by a head last time at Perth.

That's probably not bad form for this level as the third in that race was the smooth travelling Castletown for Liconda Russell.

A return to Worcester is a plus as he scored over 2m4f at the track previously on soft ground.

The veteran had also bolted up at Uttoxeter on good to soft.

He does go well at the track and his mark is too attractive to turn down from 100.