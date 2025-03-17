Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Rely on an All-Weather veteran in Wolverhampton 16/1 double

Wolverhampton
Carron's sire Invincible Spirit has a 33% placed record at Wolverhampton

Alan Dudman is sticking with veteran Asadjumeirah this evening at Wolverhampton as he kicks off the week with a 16/117.00 double on the Sportsbook...

  • Carron showed some ability on his debut at Newbury

  • All-Weather veteran given a chance from a mark of 55

  • Alan Dudman has two tips for Wolverhampton in a 16/117.00 Sportsbook double 

Wolverhampton - 17:30: Back Carron @ 5/23.50

Prince Of India and Political Power are the ones with experience in the 17:30 Novice Stakes and head the betting at 13/82.63 and 85/403.10, but it's not a wildly impressive standard set with the pair rated 76 and 73, with Political Power having eight chances to get his head in front.

I am inclined to take on those two with Carron, who ran against some well-bred sorts on his debut at Newbury 177 days ago.

That race was in very deep ground which is never ideal for a horse starting out his career and while he travelled well enough to the halfway point, he wasn't given a hard race once it was clear he was never going to be a contender.

He looked a horse with a bit of physical presence and the hope here is that he improves for the experience and less demanding ground - especially as his sire Invincible Spirit gets plenty of winners at Wolverhampton with a win rate of 14% and a placed record over 33%.

Carron was cut into 5/23.50 this morning on the Sportsbook and with the rivals looking vulnerable, the selection offers something to work with.

Recommended Bet

Back Carron in the 17:30 at Wolverhampton

SBK5/2

Wolverhampton - 19:00: Back Asadjumeirah @ 4/15.00

Asadjumeirah has endured a busy old winter as you'd expect from an Antony Brittain runner and arrives in good shape with two runner-up spots at Newcastle under his belt.

He was held up last time in a race won by Mayo County, and the winner looked well ahead of the mark winning easily, but Asadjumeirah wouldn't have been suited by conceding the run and position.

His second previously to Kat's Bob looked a slightly deeper race than today's, but once again the hold up tactics were foiled as Kat's Bob had the run of the race at Newcastle from the front.

Asadjumeirah has done a lot of his recent racing at Newcastle but drawn in seven this evening will at least give him the chance to be switched off and perhaps played out wide down the straight.

Recommended Bet

Back Asadjumeirah in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Monday's double at Wolverhampton

SBK16/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78
Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4
King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Recommended bets

