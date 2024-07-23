Horse Racing Tips: Rapido Girl and Khabib appeal for a Tuesday 71/1 double

Khabib running consistently well this term

Lidster has fired in four winners in the last two weeks

Alan Dudman has two tips for Tuesday's Musselburgh card

Musselburgh looks the best punting option on Tuesday with the handful of meetings on offer, and I have to do better than yesterday's dismal run of Seek And Destroy at Windsor. A well bred filly by Sea The Starts who won last time out, and performed appallingly as a well-backed favourite yesterday evening for the column, so apologies for that dreadful run.

It was a case of rhapsody turning into sluggishness, and I am hoping Khabib can get us on the board on Tuesday.

Khabib runs from top weight and is a solid yard-stick who has been holding his form well at this sort of level, and that consistency might be worth its weight in gold.

I toyed with the idea of a bigger price on Albegone - who ran poorly at Ripon last time and is dangerous at juicy odds (and was backed from 14s), but Khabib's effort at Thirsk earlier in the season in a better race gives him a good chance if he can replicate that run.

The grade was 0-85 on that occasion and he did well from a high draw to lose out narrowly in a close finish to come second. He ran again at Thirsk in June and was a shade unfortunate to get taken back and lose a position to once again finish second.

He's an out-and-out 5f horse and a speedy five here on decent ground is his metier. He's floating around a mark that he can just about win off judged on those two runs at Thirsk.

Recommended Bet Back Khabib SBK 7/1

Another decent price for the second selection with Rapido Girl at 8/19.00, and she's one of the three-year-olds here so at least she is unexposed and lightly-raced.

The filly suffered some ill-luck last time at Doncaster on her handicap debut when short of room in the closing stages down the long straight.

The pace was sound despite the bunch finish, and she's worth another crack off the same mark of 69 to figure considering that piece of misfortune.

Rapido Girl has enjoyed the step up to 7f this term and got off the mark in a fairly weak Catterick Maiden. However, the sharp track suited her then and I can see Musselburgh suiting her this afternoon.

Her trainer Craig Lidster has had four winners in the last 13 days, which for a small stable is a fair return.

Recommended Bet Back Rapido Girl SBK 8/1