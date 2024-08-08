Horse Racing Tips: Rampage and Helen to outrun odds in Thursday 194/1 Leopardstown double

Hurricane Helen shaped well in comeback run at Dundalk

There are four big fields for the handicaps at Leopardstown this evening, although two of the races have 15 runners each which is annoying with the four and three places instead of the five and four, plus there are some lively movers in the markets.

Hurricane Helen might be familiar with UK followers and fans of Bath racing, as she went well at the track for Rod Millman, and while she operates at a lowly level, she's done really well since joining Chris Timmons, and he's improved her some 13lb with two wins.

The 6yo landed a couple of races over the winter at Dundalk - with one in particular a nice win with the way she travelled. She was unlucky in a run at the track again in third where she met trouble from her wide draw.

I like the fact she's got a lot of form at 1m and drops to 7f this evening for a big field, and with her shaping well last time at Dundalk - a run after a 91-day break behind Comfort Line of Ado McGuinness, pace to aim at is key here.

She wasn't best placed as the first and third were prominent behind Comfort Line, and she was an obvious eyecatcher in a race where the closing times suggested it was more of a sprint.

She has been backed today from 14/115.00 into 11/112.00, and with the five places on the Sportsbook, looks a solid each-way bet in a wide-open race.

Recommended Bet Back Hurricane Helen E/W with five places SBK 12/1

Rampage hasn't won for a while, but he's in the right race at 19:22 as not many others have either and he's priced at 12/113.00 with three places on the Sportsbook.

He ran at Galway last week, but wouldn't be the first not to show up there with the nature of the racing, but more importantly I thought the soft ground was against him. While he does have a win on soft, good ground suits him better.

The 5yo finished third at Bellestown in July, a course he goes well at, and he finished second at Leopardstown in May off 68 and did well to hold his position as the runner-up as the front-running tactics were perhaps a little overdone and he went off hard.

Rampage suits Leopardstown with form figures of 331929, and in big fields too, so he ticks a pair of boxes there.

With track form and a C&D win on good ground, he looks to have a good run in him at 12s and is certainly handicapped to win a race considering he scored at Galway last term from 70.

Recommended Bet Back Rampage E/W with three places SBK 14/1