Horse Racing Tips: Raise a toast if Pol Roger lands Wednesday double

Mason sprinter worth taking a chance on

Pol Roger out to repeat win from 12 months ago at Ayr

Alan Dudman has two tips for Wednesday in a Sportsbook 26/1 27.00 double

Yesterday's racing was bordering on atrocious, compounded by an equally atrocious run from Manara.

It means Kevin Phillappart De Foy is another of the bright young trainers who I will make sure to avoid in the future. Manara could no more have struggled if caught by a boa.

Chepstow wouldn't be one my favourite punting tracks but Chris Mason is a handler who does well with his sprinters and his Glamorous Breeze looks well enough weighted from 81 to chance here for a seasonal debut.

The first run of the campaign is the big question mark as she has been well beaten on her return in the last two years, but the price again compensates for that a little considering Rosenpur was a skinny 11/82.38 last night.

Mason's plucky mare took in 10 races last term with a win and three places and she scored in fairly decisive fashion at Bath.

She got a lead, and while slightly hurried in the early part of the race, her second half was much better with the way she latched onto the lead under stealthy progress. Glamorous Breeze ended last term with a trouble in-running effort but she looks capable of winning races from 81 providing she is cherry ripe fit.

Indeed, she scored at Goodwood in 2023 from a mark of 85, and as a previous course and distance winner, she can hopefully start off on a winning note.

Recommended Bet Back Glamorous Breeze in the 15:55 at Chepstow SBK 5/1

Pol Roger is well-named, as his sire Churchill started each and every day with a glass of the expensive champagne (Winston, not horse) and a toast will be raised in the direction of Michael Dods if he wins this one.

Ayr is certainly the selection's favourite course and he was in full muster on the west coast last term with two wins and three seconds in a fine campaign. He landed this very race 12 months ago from 70, and while 5lb higher for Wednesday defending the crown, he is worth a few pounds extra for his Ayr form alone.

Pol Roger needed his run last year before his mini-spree of two Ayr successes on the spin and he comes into this with a nice prep run at Haydock under apprentice Rhys Elliott, and while fifth, shaped like he was still in form with clearly the run needed. Cheekpieces are back on too and he's a possible to lead, or certainly sit handy with Connor Beasley taking over.

This does look open and it was be interesting to see how Pol Roger fares as he was floating around the 5s and 9/25.50 mark last night.

Recommended Bet Back Pol Roger in the 16:05 at Ayr SBK 15/4