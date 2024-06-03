Horse Racing Tips: Raffles to pick some Windsor pockets for Monday 29/1 double

Guest's Raffles can improve again after Ripon

Trainer with a +51.88 profit at Windsor in five years

Alan Dudman has a Monday double at 29/1 30.00

Rae Guest gave the column a good winner yesterday with War Chant, and did what Fairbanks ought to have done, as he finished second hitting 1.51/2 in-running, so that was certainly a 10/111.00 double that got away.

We'll stick with Guest for Monday at Windsor, as Brighton's miserable card is a complete no-go and Raffles Angel can go well again.

She's in the 17:10 6f Handicap and won easily on her first start out of Maiden company at Ripon. A 7lb rise was expected after skipping away by over 2L to win in Yorkshire.

The early pace was contested and strong and she did well from her stands' side position to fight them all off and deal with the hot parts of the race, and was still good enough to see out the race well with a finishing speed of 96%. Her best sectionals were early and middle part.

I don't see Windsor on quick ground being a problem at all, as she has a fair bit speed, and her draw in four should give us a good pitch too early on.

Recommended Bet Back Raffles Angel SBK 9/2

The 0-95 Handicap over 6f at Windsor is the best race of the night in terms of quality and while Blue Day is the potential improver, the price is short enough at 6/42.50 in a fairly deep race.

Trefor has been competing at this sort of level thus far in two races at Newmarket. He finished second as part of the far side group in a 0-100 at Newmarket in April, and didn't run too badly again at Newmarket despite racing keen and hanging. That has been a good handicap too down the years.

He'd been gelded before this season, and that keen-going style of his needs to be ironed out. But a return to Windsor is a plus as he won a Novice over C&D on quick ground last year.

His trainer Charlie Hills must have thought he had a fair bit of ability as a youngster as he ran in Dancing Gemini's Newbury Maiden on his debut.

Hills has a good record over the last five years at Windsor running at around 19% and backing his runners to a level stakes has shown a profit in five seasons of +51.88.

Recommended Bet Back Trefor SBK 9/2