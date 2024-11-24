Horse Racing Tips: Punchestown and Exeter selections for each-way double

Cheekpieces to help Jane Williams hurdler

Pertemps Qualifier pick warm on Sportsbook from 16s

Alan Dudman has an each-way double for Sunday at a big price

Mags Mullins is sending A Tipp For Gold handicapping for the first time over hurdles on Sunday and he's one very much to keep onside with.

His effort in a Listed Hurdle last time puts him firmly in the each-way picture at 11/112.00 with four places on the Sportsbook, as he was 8L third over the 2m5f at Limerick. He did make some inroads into the leading two and he showed there he is worth going up in trip again.

A Tipp For Gold won his novice at Listowel in September in soft conditions, which he'll have today, and it will suit him a little better than the genuine good ground he faced last time.

Unexposed at the trip and a mark of 125, hopefully he can just justify the support on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back A Tipp For Gold EW SBK 11/1

Searching for big fields left me disappointed with the domestic Exeter and Uttoxeter cards, but the price of Despereaux can be caught at 13/27.50 from 9/110.00 in one of the bigger races in terms of numbers on the card at Exeter.

The angle here is Jane Williams' horses appear to be in far better shape these days as something wasn't quite right with her stable last season, and at least she's on the board with four winners so far. A few of hers were placed recently in the west country over the past 10 days and when a stable has a dip for a long period, a lot of the horses become well treated.

Despereaux isn't an obvious one on form as he was stuffed out of sight at Chepstow last time, but the first-time combination of headgear might illicit a spark or two, as he was well beaten on his previous start too by 33L, so the cheekpieces need to.

However, he acts in heavy and one of his best runs came last term in a much stronger race at Chepstow in a Class 2 off 116 - he's dropped down to 97 and the ground will suit him today while Williams has booked conditional of the moment Callum Pritchard who can claim 7lb.

He's undeniably well handicapped in a bad race.

Recommended Bet Back Despereaux SBK 13/2