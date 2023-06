Dreaming of a Pontefract profit

Market drift doesn't make us want to Exit bet

Alan Dudman has a 70/1 71.00 Sunday double

No. 5 (7) Prophet's Dream SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Sir Mark Todd

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

A very competitive card for Sunday at Pontefract and the advent of the Sky Bet Sunday Series has really livened up one or two northern cards.

I toyed with the Pontefract Cup, but Prophet's Dream is in such good nick, I'm backing him to complete the hat-trick.

He's done nothing but improve since the switch to handicaps - starting with his second at Goodwood at the fag-end of last term off 67.

The 1m2f distance has been the making of him, and he's already reeled off handicap wins at Bath and Leicester so far.

The 4yo is very lightly raced for his age, and I'm surprised he's gone up only 1lb.

Yes, he's in a more competitive race, but the second and third at Leicester have been both placed since.

With form on good to firm and soft, we need not worry about the going.

This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook, and he actually is drawn better than the favourite.

Back Prophet's Dream @ 11/26.40 in 16:15 Pontefract Bet now

No. 1 Exit To Where (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 106

When the Sportsbook initially went up with the prices at Hexham, Exit To Where's drift from 11/26.40 to 10/111.00 pulled me in for a race in which I was keen to oppose the second favourite Cilluirid.

Exit To Where is a much better chaser than hurdler and comes down in trip after two efforts in quick succession at Kelso.

With Hexham being one of my favourite punting tracks, stayers down in distance is always an angle I'm keen to explore (and espouse).

The selection had scored at Kelso over 2m7f on good to soft in May from a mark of 102, a race in which the front two were 17L clear.

Eighteen days later he was well beaten again at the Borders' track, but on times, the ground looked quick, and the turnaround was probably a touch too soon.

The chaser did finish second over the 3m at Hexham in 2019, and that stamina could be crucial - especially against Cilluirid, who is more of a smooth traveller, and I do like that bit of track form.

Owned by Raymond Anderson Green, the 9yo still has a race in him from his mark.

With seven runners there is no each way angle, so it's win only at the drifting price.