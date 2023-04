Will Boadicea be the Belle of Dundalk?

No. 4 (13) Boadicea Belle (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Matthew J. Smith, Ireland

Jockey: J. A. Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 60

I'm taking a bit of a chance with the first pick in Boadicea Belle, as she's drawn wide in 13 for trainer Matthew Smith. Judging on the last meeting at Dundalk, low numbers are seemingly back en vogue with horses winning over to the far side once again.

We take that on the chin, but the price does compensate, and the selection is likely to drift.

Boadicea Belle put together a horror run of three runs this season over 1m and 6f, but showed a bit more last time when upped to 1m2f. That was much better.

She was sent off at a BSP of 110 that day and made the running to hit 24.023/1 in-play, and at least there's some ability still there and not a totally lost cause. That was by far and away her best effort since joining Smith from the UK.

At a mark of 60 and down in trip, I'd like to see her press on here.

The 4yo won a couple of races at Chelmsford for Henry Spiller, and while she is somewhat erratic, she'll have no problems back down to 1m.

Back to 6f ideal for Inishmot

No. 6 (6) Inishmot Prince (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8 Trainer: T. G. McCourt, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. G. Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

We should have fewer problems with the draw for the second selection with Inishmot Prince in six, which is bang in the middle of the field of 12.

The 5yo has been holding his form well this winter at Dundalk and has collected three victories and multiple thirds.

Last time out he dropped down to 5f, and while he has winning form at that distance, he might be finding that on the sharp side these days. He also bumped into a pair of horses with a reasonable level of form on the turf.

His run style could push his price in-running a little higher, but layers are quite wise to the horse.

Wins off 69 and 82 previously puts him into career best territory for this from 75, but 6f is his best trip.