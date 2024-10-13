Horse Racing Tips: Portland to pull the strings in a Naas Sunday double

Kinirons mare ran a personal best earlier this season

Cleary claiming 7lb for O'Brien worth highlighting

Alan Dudman uses the extra places for his Sunday multiple

The Listed Bluebell Stakes is an all-age contest that in recent times saw a Charlie Appleby raider take part - not so now with America calling for a lot of his horses.

In terms of a bet, this looks open, and while Caught U Looking has a good level of form and rated 104, she doesn't win often and the fifth in the Oaks is down in class.

I am looking to take her on with Nostringattached - a tough five-year-old mare who is serving her trainer Andrew Kinirons and connections proud.

She was well beaten in the Oyster at Galway last time, but I can forgive any horse running a bad race there and she doesn't have too many blips in her CV.

Rated 90, she needs to improve a fair bit, but she can make the running or certainly sit up with the pace and produced a personal best earlier in the season to win a Handicap at Gowran Park. Indeed, her trainer said: "She is building towards black type. She is versatile and might be one to travel with. Robbie gave her a beautiful ride. She is way stronger this year and hopefully she will keep improving."

Hopefully that black type won't be far away. She did have a break of 88 days prior to Galway, so there's a possible excuse and she has form on good and soft, and ground won't be an issue. We've got the extra place on the Sportsbook here and she might be capable of out-running her price against more loftier rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Nostringsattached SBK 33/1

A Premier Handicap over 2m at Naas is the best punting contest, although field sizes are decent in the other races, but this staying event is unique, as it's not often you'd see three-year-olds taking on eleven and ten-year-olds, and some jumpers thrown in.

In terms of the trip, Aidan O'Brien's Portland looks all stamina and the step up to 2m in handicap company looks a positive.

He gained his first win of the season at Leopardstown over 1m4f in June on decent ground, and key there was the step up from 1m and 1m2f as he got every yard.

Subsequently he wasn't up to the class of the Hampton Court field at Royal Ascot, with the 1m2f there on fast ground taking him completely out of his comfort zone.

Portland didn't run too badly last time in the Group 3 Bahrain Stakes over 1m5f - and while the trip on paper looked good, it wasn't a true test of stamina owing to the small field, so he is worthy of a second look with the emphasis on staying.

The selection is trying 2m for the first time, something which should unlock some improvement as he didn't up to Group class, and while he had some strong juvenile form in France behind Sunway, this looks more realistic and his debut mark of 105 puts him well towards the head of the weights.

Jack Cleary can claim 7lbs - another angle I like with weight off in these big handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Portland SBK 9/1