Mole to hold court after improved run

Back Mole Court @ 11/10 in the 16:20 at Hereford

No. 3 Mole Court (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 92

Miss Nay Never ran a cracker from a wide draw yesterday to finish third at a BSP of 10.16 as one of the selections, but Sunday's action offers such small fields finding any sort of price proved a troublesome task this morning.

Quick ground isn't exactly helping at the moment either for the jumpers but Mole Court is happy with a good surface and he's in a terrible race at Hereford.

In a light career so far, he's already had a couple of breaks but he showed plenty to work with last time finishing second to Imperial Alex at Warwick.

That came on good ground on only his third handicap start and that improved form against some underwhelming rivals sees him as the 11/10 favourite, and it's easy to see why.

His trainer Ben Pauling is maintaining his good spell and he's had a winner at Hereford this term from his five runners.

The selection is only rated 92, but he has the potential to improve on that, and that's not something that can be said for the field.

Back Mole Court in the 16:20 at Hereford 11/10

Expect a good win for a Gordon runner

Back Goodwin @ 2/1 in the 16:30 at Fontwell

No. 3 Goodwin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

The form of Chris Gordon this term has been excellent and he is still ticking along at a 40% strike-rate in the last month with 12 winners from his last 30 runners and he should be able to add to his Bumper NHF tally of two from 11 with Goodwin.

He made his debut at Chepstow on good to soft ground earlier in the season in a race won by a well-backed Paul Nicholls-debutant, but the telling aspect was how far he came from off the pace to stay on well for third.

The first two home were up with the pace throughout, and Goodwin finished best of the those held up and the fifth has scored since.

Back Goodwin in the 16:30 at Fontwell 2/1

On the clock it produced a fast time and he has good pedigree for a NHF on his dam side. The ground will obviously be quicker today but with the benefit of experience and Tom Cannon on, he should justify his position at the top of the betting.