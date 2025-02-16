Horse Racing Tips: Old favourite Harb to outrun odds in Sunday 99/1 double





A place was all we came away with from Terresita's run yesterday, while we missed out by one spot on the each-way double with Jour d'Evasion's fifth. Fourth would have been cromulent.

On with Sunday, and Peter Crate's Harb is a good old stick around Lingfield and I thought his price at 9/110.00 on the Sportsbook on Saturday evening was a bit of an insult to his chances of running well.

The veteran sprinter was involved in a race at the track over 6f on his latest run, and a lot happened. First past the post Hierarchy was subsequently disqualified for weighing in incorrect, and while Harb got away well tracking the pace, he cornered rather erratically at one point and was quite hard to steer.

For all Harb has form at six furlongs, for me, he's a "point and shoot" runner with pace to aim at over the minimum trip and he usually travels well in his races despite his advancing years.

He might have paid for chasing the pace last time over 6f and taken too close to the pace, as back in November he was an impressive course and distance winner when flying home from a hold up ride, and those tactics, while risky, might be employed again here back down in distance.

Harb won off 65 then and he's just 1lb higher and with three places on the Sportsbook from a wide draw, expect him to come late for an each-way chance.

Recommended Bet Back Harb E/W in the 13:22 at Lingfield SBK 9/1





Absolute basement class awaits for Lingfield's 16:22 Class 6 and it's not the sort of race where many are trustworthy.

Villalobos is in and out with his form, but you expect that at this level, however he's a front-runner with winning track form and is armed with a good draw to pull of those tactics, although he is not particularly trustworthy himself and the price tells us that at 9s.

He ran no sort of race last time over 1m2f at Lingfield with a very weak effort after advanced tactics as he tamely dropped away. We're putting our hope here on the cheekpieces returning in place of the visor and working.

The selection has popped up at big prices before with wins in January (BSP 26.5), August (BSP 14.86) and Lingfield in the summer at a BSP of 6.0 over course and distance and it can be a case of a few bad runs before a good one.

Honrado is the 11/43.75 favourite yet hasn't won a race, so I suspect the price and position of the more market is more to do with his trainer Tony Carroll's form rather than his own form.

Recommended Bet Back Villalobos E/W in the 16:22 at Lingfield SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double in one click E/W at Lingfield SBK 99/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita (place)