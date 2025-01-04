Horse Racing Tips: Oh My Johnny's mark too good to ignore for Saturday 13/1 double

Out of the weights but a big improver for Venetia

Hunter Legend is out of the weights for the 13:50 2m4f Handicap Chase at Sandown, weather permitting of course, but he could be a rapid improver following his wide margin win at Leicester.

He won the Silver Fox in the Midlands by 7L and the margin could have been even more in a perfect set-up of a race which saw the front two take each other on with Hunter Legend merrily popping away in behind.

I thought his jumping was neat and economical bar a guessy effort at the last and I can see the quick succession of Sandown fences suiting his style and it was evident just how well he was going despite the mist and the fog last time.

It was officially soft at Leicester for the win, and times indicated just that, so with rain forecast for Sandown on Saturday with showers, he could well have his ground.

He's lightly-raced with just four runs over hurdles and three wins from eight over fences, and runs off a featherweight in receipt of almost two stone from the top weight and a stone-and-a-two from Etalon with Ned Fox keeping the ride with his 3lb claim from Leicester.

Recommended Bet Back Hunter Legend in the 13:50 Sandown SBK 7/2

On Tuesday I mentioned Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's Oh My Johnny in my ante-post column as one of the most interesting runners on the card from a handicapping point of view, but I was waiting on the ground. With rain this week and the hurdles' track riding softer as always at the Esher course, I have my wish.

Oh My Johnny hasn't been missed in the market either - backed into 5/23.50 at one stage on Friday on the Sportsbook and I have seen my colleague Daryl Carter is keen on him too for his Saturday preview.

His mark of 116 looks ultra-lenient, and while handicapping is never a gift from the gods, that figure allotted to him for Saturday's handicap debut has given him a very good chance if not from Zeus, certainly from Flora.

He scored at Uttoxeter with bundles in hand last time, thus making up for his late fall previously at Bangor when sure to win, and he couldn't have gone through the race more easily with a front-runner to take a lead off and aim at from the Sam Thomas yard, and once he gave way, Oh My Johnny skipped away.

His jumping warmed up after the last two (perhaps with his fall on his mind) but he looked very good at several of the flights and on the whole it was a professional round.

The form of his Bangor mishap has worked out with Gentleman Bill winning again off 111 easily by 4L and the second has also scored subsequently - and Oh My Johnny would have beaten them both easily had he stayed on his feet (and was matched at 1.12 in-running).

Hobbs and White are going well to boot with a strike-rate of 33% in the last fortnight. The revival is on!

Recommended Bet Back Oh My Johnny in the 15:35 Sandown SBK 11/5