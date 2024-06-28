Horse Racing Tips: Nolan to put us in the mood for winning with 104/1 E/W double

Alan Dudman's latest winner Elrajmm was his third single win in four days

Roche filly appeals with four places at the Curragh

Alan Dudman plays two in Ireland with the Extra Places on offer

A very frustrating Thursday for the column as Transitioning flopped badly at Newmarket and couldn't add to the first selection's success at Newcastle. Elnajmm was most impressive and backed, and I felt we were in a good position for the double with Transitioning really well supported once more - he must work like a very good horse.

Friday we're at the Curragh to dig out the each-way prices in the Extra Place races on the Sportsbook and there are four places for the 18:05; with Back Down Under a runner here for me upped to 7f for the first time.

She's been chasing a victory for a while, and it's proving elusive with a few unlucky efforts including last time over the Curragh's 6f where absolutely nothing went right for her.

Paddy Roche's filly missed the break, was hampered early and was also short of room. She ended up on the stands' side after that ragged start, but there was hardly any room to play with up the inside and she couldn't get out.

Her final two furlongs were pretty strong - including a 10.98 penultimate sectional at five furlongs, and was the second fastest in the final one.

On that evidence, I give her a shot of staying the 7f, and she appears to act on a better surface too.

She's gone to 76, 2lb lower than her latest mark, and with four places hopefully she can sneak into it here and has been backed on the Sportsbook from double figures into 6/17.00.

I don't see her going much shorter.

Recommended Bet Back Back Down Under E/W SBK 6/1

UK fans might recall Palamon winning a race at York last year from 70 by 6L - a fine performance and he looked way ahead of his mark that day with the way he travelled.

That was his final start for Richard Hannon and was sold for a princely sum of £85k to go jumping and actually ran in the Boodles at Cheltenham, but it was a no show as the heavy ground had gone against him and he was hampered early.

He's a quick ground horse (despite winning at York on good to soft) as Sean Flanagan said after his win at Cork recently that he really enjoyed the good to firm.

This looks a good spot to exploit his flat rating of 79 and he's always had the look of a stayer - even on a couple of runs for Hannon last season - especially one run at Newmarket over 1m2f.

Now with Paul Nolan, it will be interesting to see what sort of campaign he can have if they decide to stick with the Flat route - and Nolan has the most fine head of hair, something I've always been jealous of.

Recommended Bet Back Palamon E/W SBK 14/1