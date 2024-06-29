Horse Racing Tips: Bystander has great claims back at Newcastle for Saturday double
Talented sprinter Kinross is favourite to land the Group 3 contest at Newcastle at 14:04, and with form figures of 31122 it's hard not to see the 7yo involved in the finish.
The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Kinross' price to finish in the top four from 1/31.33 to 1/12.00 so if you want to get involved then just click on the price in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Curragh - 14:55: Back Bolster
Bolster
- J: C. D. Hayes
- T: K. R. Burke
- F:
We landed the placed part of the double yesterday, but with Back Down Under's win, we were in a great position with Palamon as the second leg of a 102/1 double, a fourth was a good run, but it could have been oh so different.
Trainer Karl Burke has been good to us, and across the cards at Curragh and Newcastle today I'm with him for a double.
Bolster is a horse I am huge fan of this term, as he made all to win at Pontefract on his first start of the season from 97 and then followed up at Epsom from 102 with another controlled performance from the front.
He needs to be kept away from genuine fast ground, but he does have a couple of victories on "good" - and if it stays that way at the Curragh, he's a massive player against a short-priced Aidan O'Brien favourite.
Burke thinks he's a Group horse so we find out today.
Newcastle - 16:50: Back Bystander
Bystander (Ire)
- J: Clifford Lee
- T: K. R. Burke
- F:
A return to Newcastle looks a big positive for Bystander today after flopping in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar, and he can round us off on a winning note hopefully, likewise for our trainer to follow today.
Bystander was beaten 12L last time, but the ground was soft and being unsuited by those conditions was a hindrance rather than a help.
The handicapper has dropped him 1lb, a dangerous thing to do with progressive horses, especially as he comes back to Newcastle - the track he won so impressively at in December by nearly 5L.
He's 2-4 on the All-Weather with a win under his belt at Lingfield too, and 1m2f looks his best trip having flirted with 1m on a few occasions.
Burke at Newcastle is 11% win and 34% placed and while his Bystander is in a good race today and needs to improve, he should do.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +64.96pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.38pts
