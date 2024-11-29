Horse Racing Tips: New trip a good move for Lee and Madame in Dundalk double
Alan Dudman previews two races at Dundalk on Friday evening in his latest Sportsbook double that pays 50/151.00...
-
New trip for Elegant Madame looks a positive move
-
Second selection today caught the eye two weeks ago
-
Alan Dudman is at Dundalk on Friday for a 50/151.00 Sportsbook multiple
Dundalk - 18:30: Back Elegant Madame @ 5/16.00
Dundalk's handicaps are often races I like to get involved with and the 6f sprint at 18:30 contains a couple of venerable familiar faces. Volatile Analyst has become such a well handicapped horse he has to pop up sooner rather than later, but it's been a long time since he last won a race and the claims of Elegant Madame are a bit more persuasive.
That persuasion sits with the filly being unexposed and her going sprinting for the first time down in trip from 1m and 7f.
She was last seen in August running second at Cork over 1m off a mark of 71 and attempted to make the running, only to be mown down late by Buccaneer Spirit who had a fairly extravagant finish on the outside to settle the race inside the final furlong.
Elegant Madame led and still had the field on the stretch into the 2f marker, and it was a fairly similar run to her Gowran Park effort (also in the summer) where she made the running and wasn't at her strongest inside the closing the stages to finish second again.
She usually is fired out early, so might have enough pace here to deal with the drop in trip, although she does have to negotiate a wide draw in 12 which complicates it slightly.
A plus however is that she has acted on the All-Weather in three starts and her profile reads: one win and a second on the artificial compared to 0-6 on the turf, so there's hope she could be a little better on this track.
Billy Lee dons the poisoned chalice purple silks of Amo, and Lee is the leading rider at the track this year with 16 winners at the top of the jockeys' table at around 15%.
Dundalk - 20:00: Back Omakase @ 15/28.50
Peter Fahey's Omakase was a tip for the column 16 days ago at the track, and it was a selection that was cooked immediately as he completely fluffed the start from his very wide position and it looked far from pretty with his ragged exit from the stalls.
It wasn't a disastrous run in terms of his finishing place considering how much ground he had to make up, as over the far side he must have been 15 lengths behind the leader at one stage.
To his credit he stayed on well for fifth in a race where the front two were up with the pace, and he also looked at a disadvantage from his inside position as he was the furthest away from the stands' side, where as all the action and the main chunk of the group where more centre to stands' side.
He's been dropped 2lb for that run and Sam Coen renews the partnership with his 10lb claim and looks worth another go.
Two weeks ago that was his first try at 1m2f and he seemed to get it well enough as he ran the quickest furlong in the field at the mile marker when trying to get involved.
If you're looking to him each-way, he's a good price with the extra place on the Sportsbook with four places.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +44.27pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +183.73pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
