Horse Racing Tips: New headgear to do the trick for Dundalk Wednesday double

Hope from a wide draw with Heffernan

New headgear again for Wishes And Dreams

Alan Dudman has two tips for Dundalk on Wednesday

No. 4 (17) Theriverrunsdeep (Ire) Trainer: Seamus G. O'Donnell, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 57

Dundalk was a happy hunting ground last Friday with the two tips - with Exquisite Acclaim winning at a decent price and Wishes And Dreams getting chinned by a whisker at a massive price to deny a double.

However, some of the drifts and markets of late at the track have been rather volatile so I'm playing on the BSP to insure against some of those.

Theriverrunsdeep has got a bad draw in 17 under Seamie Heffernan and also has to overcome a poor effort last time, but she ran well over CD from another wide draw in 15 to finish fourth in mid-January.

The horse can make the running, and did so when making all in December to score from a mark of 50. And like most of the recent Dundalk finishes, it is crucial to stay on the stands' side, and I always think a wide draw does give that option.

She stays 7f and is a solid 8yo who is best over 6f.

Back Theriverrunsdeep @ BSP Bet now

No. 11 (8) Wishes And Dreams (Ire) Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 52

Wishes And Dreams features again and a quick turn out after getting beaten last week - defying a price of around 26/1 on the BSP, and she showed last Friday that she stays 1m4f.

She did everything right in the race with a positive ride and the first-time cheekpieces improved her - so it's interesting the visor will be used in place.

It may have been easy to crab her effort in the finish as wandering around a little, or perhaps finding not as much for pressure, but she was beaten by a massive gamble that day in Dreams Fled Away, and the pair were over 2L clear to the third.

Considering her pedigree on the dam side, and the fact she was previously with Joseph O'Brien, so can certainly win more races for her new yard, and has a fair enough draw for Wednesday.

Back Wishes And Dreams @ BSP Bet now