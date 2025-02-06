Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Navy to make some waves in Thurles big price each-way double

Thurles
Good ground could suit both of Alan's tips at Thurles today

Thurles on Thursday appeals for Alan Dudman's latest double and he is playing each-way at around 90/191.00 with Turbo and Navy Waves...

  • Veteran Turbo can push for a place back down in trip 

  • Navy Waves to go well off a break since the summer 

  • Alan Dudman picks out two extra place races on the Sportsbook for a Thurles double 

Thurles - 14:00: Back Turbo EW @ 11/112.00


Wee Charlie is clearly the one to beat in the 14:00 at Thurles as he switches from hurdles to fences and from a mark of 104 could be chucked in, but 15/82.88 in a field of 13 pushes me towards an each-way play and Turbo fits the bill at 11/112.00.

Incidentally backed from 16s too.

Turbo has alternated between fences and hurdles on his last two outings and has been racing over further at 2m6f and 2m4f, and while he has proven in the past he stays those sort of trips (a winner at 2m5f), the angle of him dropping down to 2m on good ground both look positives.

He was a winner on the Thurles round course back in November on good ground, albeit snow-kissed good ground and key to the performance was the pace to run at with Ricky Langford setting a stern one. It was notable how his stamina kicked in late on there as a line of four horses had chances to the final fence, but a final sectional of 14.90 seconds was half a second quicker than the runner-up and over second quicker than the third.

The 12yo really did assert strongly with a good jump at the last, and while there won't be a ton of improvement at his advancing age, he's on a good mark these days and good ground suits.

We have four places to play with too on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet

Back Turbo EW

SBK11/1

Thurles - 16:20: Back Navy Waves EW @ 13/27.50


Not quite the price on Navy Waves at 13/27.50, but with the size of the field, I wouldn't be surprised to see her drift to more like 8s or 9s here and with the five places in mind, adds to the each-way double on the Sportsbook.

Eighteen runners with a top weight holding a mark of 97 denotes a wide open race and we're far from dealing with win machines here, but Navy Waves does have some positives with track winning form, good ground form and an ability to stay a little further than today's trip.

Dropping down to 2m6f today, she arrives off the back off two thirds in the summer at Kilbeggan from marks of 81 and 82 and her effort last time out looks key to the move down in trip.

She came from mid-division and made a bold move down the far side to get herself into contention, and none were travelling better going into the straight which prompted an in-running price of 1.330/100. A creditable third in the race, she just didn't quite have the same stamina as the first and second - with the runner-up coming from a lot further back and Kilbeggan's run-in stayed strongly, and while off a sharp final turn, she just got found out down a fairly long straight.

The 2m6f on good ground with a break too all look in her favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Navy Waves EW

SBK13/2
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double at Thurles EW

SBK90/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:


Saint Anapolino 4.61

Now read more tips and previews for Thursday here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +14.80pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +167.07pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at odds of 14/1 and 33/1 at Wolverhampton

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a Chepstow sprinter to return to winning ways

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Wolverhampton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor