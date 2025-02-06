Horse Racing Tips: Navy to make some waves in Thurles big price each-way double

Veteran Turbo can push for a place back down in trip

Wee Charlie is clearly the one to beat in the 14:00 at Thurles as he switches from hurdles to fences and from a mark of 104 could be chucked in, but 15/82.88 in a field of 13 pushes me towards an each-way play and Turbo fits the bill at 11/112.00.

Incidentally backed from 16s too.

Turbo has alternated between fences and hurdles on his last two outings and has been racing over further at 2m6f and 2m4f, and while he has proven in the past he stays those sort of trips (a winner at 2m5f), the angle of him dropping down to 2m on good ground both look positives.

He was a winner on the Thurles round course back in November on good ground, albeit snow-kissed good ground and key to the performance was the pace to run at with Ricky Langford setting a stern one. It was notable how his stamina kicked in late on there as a line of four horses had chances to the final fence, but a final sectional of 14.90 seconds was half a second quicker than the runner-up and over second quicker than the third.

The 12yo really did assert strongly with a good jump at the last, and while there won't be a ton of improvement at his advancing age, he's on a good mark these days and good ground suits.

We have four places to play with too on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Turbo EW SBK 11/1





Not quite the price on Navy Waves at 13/27.50, but with the size of the field, I wouldn't be surprised to see her drift to more like 8s or 9s here and with the five places in mind, adds to the each-way double on the Sportsbook.

Eighteen runners with a top weight holding a mark of 97 denotes a wide open race and we're far from dealing with win machines here, but Navy Waves does have some positives with track winning form, good ground form and an ability to stay a little further than today's trip.

Dropping down to 2m6f today, she arrives off the back off two thirds in the summer at Kilbeggan from marks of 81 and 82 and her effort last time out looks key to the move down in trip.

She came from mid-division and made a bold move down the far side to get herself into contention, and none were travelling better going into the straight which prompted an in-running price of 1.330/100. A creditable third in the race, she just didn't quite have the same stamina as the first and second - with the runner-up coming from a lot further back and Kilbeggan's run-in stayed strongly, and while off a sharp final turn, she just got found out down a fairly long straight.

The 2m6f on good ground with a break too all look in her favour.

Recommended Bet Back Navy Waves EW SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Thurles EW SBK 90/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:



Saint Anapolino 4.61