Horse Racing Tips: Murtagh's Cheeky Wink to suit trip in Thursday 30/1 double

Hurricane Ivor at 15/4 appeals for Tipperary feature

Daughter of Masar goes up in distance which is a positive

Alan Dudman is playing a 30/1 31.00 double at Tipperary for Thursday evening's card

A good field of seven for one of the feature races tonight at Tipp' and we're playing a little more conservative rather than yesterday's double of bravado - although Ribee ran well for a second at the advised 14/115.00 after being backed too.

Hurricane Ivor goes for Jessica Harrington, whose stable have a successful record in this race with two wins since 2021 and Hurricane Ivor has certainly got his soft conditions.

He's fit too, after popping up at a big price to win on the opening day of the Flat season in Ireland with a 20/121.00 success in a handicap at Naas in heavy ground and followed up with a good fourth in the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh last time - a race in which Camille Pisarro (rated 114) was second in.

Big Gossey won the Gladness and he's a real force at Irish HQ, but I came away with the feeling that Hurricane Ivor wasn't suited going forward on the inside as bar the winner, the second and third came from the back and the other front-runner Poet Master tailed off.

He goes in the ground for this evening and he gets 4lb here from Kortez Bay and the unexposed Tina's Indian.

Recommended Bet Back Hurricane Ivor in the 17:32 at Tipperary SBK 15/4

Johnny Murtagh's team are as usual pretty forward for this time of year with seven winners on the board from his 64 runners so far and Cheeky Wink is an interesting runner up in distance for the 1m4f finale.

She's by Masar, the Derby winner, so on pedigree she could find her feet going up in distance here and she performed fairly well over shorter as a three-year-old last term.

The pick of her runs came at Roscommon in testing ground at the back-end of the season when finishing second over the extended 1m2f, and her Maiden win at the start of the campaign at Gowran Park came in heavy too with a performance that saw her stay on well, so I have little doubt she could improve again for a race with an emphasis on more stamina.

Her comeback run for the season at Leopardstown was a fair one over 1m2f on ground described as officially good, but it was more good to soft on times and she lacked the acceleration of the winner that day, again giving the suggestion she's worth a shot at further.

From 85 she remains unchanged and has a draw on the inside that might suit too as she tends to be ridden forwardly.

Recommended Bet Back Cheeky Wink in the 19:02 at Tipperary SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Tipperary SBK 30/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3

Ribee (place) 2.56