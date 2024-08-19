Horse Racing Tips: Murphy filly looks to have a great chance in Monday 42/1 double

Murphy filly has a good record at Yarmouth

A frustrating weekend all told, with Ramazan's second in the Great St Wilfrid tipped at 10s, and he hit 1.232/9 in-running. Arkenstaar finished second for the column yesterday too at a BSP of 19.18 - a drift I was not expecting. While Letsbefrank won as the second tip, but two runners ruined the price as he scopped a lovely bonus.

We'll start at Yarmouth for Monday's double, and the 18:40 1m2f Handicap looks as open as anything. Miss Monte Carlo is the right favourite, but one I am keen to take on as she has finished second in three of her four starts thus far, and has traded shorter in the run on each of those.

Fillyfudge goes well at Yarmouth and her two career wins have both come over today's trip and both on quick ground.

Last time out she scored by over 1L and stayed on really well to score from 61. She previously had been unlucky over C&D again on good to soft going, as she met trouble in the final furlong.

A 5lb rise demands a career best, but she's a better filly here over everywhere else, and with the visor retained, I can see her stamina being key here as she looks as though she might be worth chancing over 1m4f, as Murphy also runs Coolree who can make the running, and could set up the race for Fillyfudge.

Recommended Bet Back Fillyfudge SBK 15/2

I aligned myself to Nigel Tinkler's Dougies Dream recently without success, but Exceed should fare better in the 19:25 at Windsor tonight off top weight.

The 4yo sprinter has found some form of late with a second at Carlisle and fourth at Beverley, but he got his head in front finally at Yarmouth last time off a mark of 57.

His Catterick runner-up effort was a sound one at a big price, but the market didn't miss him last time as he was sent off favourite to scrape home at Yarmouth.

He's up 3lb here to 60, which places him as the top weight, but Alex Jary can claim 5lb here to negate the rise, and he's reasonably drawn too this evening.

The key to this horse appears to be a sound surface with good and good to firm proving the difference in the recent upsurge in form - albeit at a basement level.

Darkened Edge could be a danger, but his victory last time was a fairly dreadful race, but I look out for trainer Chris Mason's runners at Windsor, but Exceed edges it for me.

Recommended Bet Back Exceed SBK 4/1