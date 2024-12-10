Horse Racing Tips: Mulholland can strike again at Uttoxeter with 20/1 Tuesday double

Booking of leading conditional Pritchard a plus

Soft conditions very much in favour of Tuscan Rose

Alan Dudman picks out his latest Sportsbook double at Uttoxeter

While some trainers are tormenting the column with their form, Neil Mulholland's efforts deserves full praise and his yard could be in for a good afternoon at Uttoxeter on Tuesday with two excellent chances.

I'm On My Way was a winning tip for the column last time at Chepstow and I see no reason to desert the mare who is thriving at present.

Her Chepstow victory was pretty emphatic with the way she was ridden confidently from a long way off the pace and was able to pick off the field with relative ease from her amateur jockey that day. That's now two wins in Wales already this season from two starts and 3m with cut in the ground clearly suits. Indeed two of her recent successes have been on official "good to soft" while her two novice wins last term were both on soft.

She's up in class with a 10lb rise today but crack conditional Callum Pritchard takes over and can offset 3lb.

I think she should be favourite for this rather than Paul Nicholls' Kruger Park - who was beaten five times in six runs last term and was thrashed on his comeback run for the season at Newbury and remains on the same mark.

Mulholland already has 41 winners this season and doesn't have a bad strike-rate at Uttoxeter over the past five years at around 14%.

Recommended Bet Back I'm On My Way SBK 3/1

We top and tail the Uttoxeter card with Tuscan Rose, and I am not put off by her drift one bit as she is now more than a backable price at 5/16.00.

She's another who will be very much at home in soft conditions as she scored in testing ground at Taunton last term over 3m and that form was subsequently boosted with the third and fourth both winning and the second that day was rated 100.

Her first outing of the season last time out saw her down in trip to 2m3f at Fontwell, but ruined her chance with a sloppy round of jumping. Maybe it was the quicker pace going down to 2m3f at a sharp track that put pressure on the technique, but she should improve with the extra furlong and I see her more of a 3m project further down the line, but she'll stay today.

Off 81, she can bump up that figure and for me, only has one to beat her in Olivia Kate, whose wide margin win last time came out of nowhere.

Recommended Bet Back Tuscan Rose SBK 9/2