Horse Racing Tips: Mulholland mare to continue her run for Wednesday 20/1 double

Alan has found five single winners from his last six tips

Mulholland mare an attractive price at 4/1 5.00

The latest double pays 20/1 21.00 for Wednesday at Dundalk and Chepstow

A nice drift on Apples Moon out to 4.08 secured the double yesterday and the run of the singles winners continued with now five singles from six all going in, and while the racing on Wednesday has far too many small fields and novice/maidens today, we at least have plenty of runners in the Chepstow 14:55 Mares' Handicap Hurdle. The numbers are good, but the quality of the field does look there for the taking.

With that in mind, Neil Mulholland continues to be nominated here as he's a reliable source of late and I'm On My Way is one of the very few that is in form.

The Mahler mare came back from her break to win at Ffos Las on her reappearance last month and it was a lovely waiting ride from Harry Cobden that day as he had her a long way off the tearaway leader Gavin who went off like the clappers, but Cobden bided his time and delivered her with expertise.

She had to work quite hard in the finish, though, to shake off the second, and that is worth highlighting as while the runner-up has been well beaten at Hereford since, I'm On My Way was giving her nearly a stone-and-a-half and the front two were 14L clear of the third and a further 10L back to fourth.

Cobden described her as straightforward and she jumps and stays - not a surprise considering the stamina laden Mahler influence and while the rise of 6lb to 100 is another obstacle, Mulholland has booked an amateur rider to take of 7lb today so it could in theory be a clever piece of placing.

The trainer gets near to 12% at Chepstow as a strike-rate over the past five seasons and does show a profit of +5.00 to level stakes in that period, and given her stamina, I can see Chepstow suiting her.

Recommended Bet Back I'm On My Way in the 14:35 Chepstow SBK 4/1

I was slightly torn for the 16:10 1m Handicap at Dundalk as Jim Bolger's mare Ard Na Mara didn't run a bad race over 1m2f at Leopardstown last time to finish fourth of 20 and the drop of 1lb is quite generous from the assessor given she's lightly-raced, so I think she might run well, but preference is for Future Cutlet.

Plus I thought Ard Na Mara was a bit awkward under pressure last time, I may be wrong.

Future Cutlet is unexposed and looks to have a generous opening mark for a handicap of 74 today - and considering he was rated 73 when winning a Down Royal Maiden last time, a small rise of 1lb is nothing.

I really liked the way he travelled from off the pace in that and he made up very stylish ground in the middle to latter part of the race and recorded the best two sectionals at 5f and 6f - including an 11.95 one at the sixth.

The front two were clear and he showed battling qualities to fend off the second, and considering it was quite testing at Down Royal - the 1m is not a negative for me today.

Recommended Bet Back Future Cutlet in the 16:10 Dundalk SBK 10/3