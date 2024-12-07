Horse Racing Tips: Mountain can chalk up another Wolves win in 14/1 Saturday double

Breeze back after a break returns to Wolverhampton

Mountain looking to maintain 100% record at track

Alan Dudman has two tips for Saturday evening in a 14/1 15.00 Sportsbook double

With hopes dashed for Aintree and Chepstow (and at the time of writing Sandown unknown) Wolverhampton looks the best option to play safe for the card and Skye Breeze deserves another chance after fluffing his lines last time.

That last run seems like an eternity now at York back in the spring, so off a 206-day break he arrives fresh. The gamble of course is whether he need this run or not so it will be a case of monitoring his price, but back on the All-Weather looks the ploy for us to benefit from.

He won back-to-back handicaps at Newcastle and Southwell last winter from marks of 72 and 78 and he's only a 1lb higher at 79 here. Indeed, he's ticking off all the All-Weather tracks as he also won over CD at Wolves back in 2022 and his record of four wins from nine starts with three places is one of ultra-consistency.

The Southwell win last January was a very nice performance for the grade as he travelled best into the straight and was nudged in between horses near side to pick up strongly, and his final two furlongs were the best in the field such was his strength in terms of stamina and a big gap to third that evening reads well.

He also finished fourth in a 0-90 at Southwell last March and the winner was rated 90, so from York and that effort he's down in an easier class.

Recommended Bet Back Skye Breeze SBK 15/4

Chalk Mountain is another with Wolverhampton form, in fact stellar form as he is unbeaten here with a perfect 3-3 record.

He's another smooth traveller and really caught the eye, and potentially one way ahead of his mark when winning at Wolverhampton in September. The 4yo got a nice lead on the rail and sat handy and moved effortlessly off the bend into the straight with a fair bit in hand.

Those tactics should be spot on tonight with a good draw in three on the inside.

He does need to bounce back after a poor effort at Southwell last time, and his trainer Stuart Kittow has ditched the cheekpieces that were used then and should still be able to win races from his current mark of 82 with the way he travels.

Recommended Bet Back Chalk Mountain SBK 9/4