Horse Racing Tips: Mountain can chalk up another Wolves win in 14/1 Saturday double
Both Lowry's Bar and Billytherealbigred won for Alan Dudman yesterday with a successful double and he's on Wolverhampton duty on Saturday for his latest multiple...
-
Breeze back after a break returns to Wolverhampton
-
Mountain looking to maintain 100% record at track
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for Saturday evening in a 14/115.00 Sportsbook double
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Timeform Superboost
The ultra-consistent Jonbon attempts to defend his Betfair Tingle Creek Chase title today in the 15:00 at Sandown, and he's just 1/21.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to do so.
However, you can take advantage of a super-boosted price - now 1/12.00 - for Jonbon to win the race by clicking on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please Note: This superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our Horse Racing writers or tipsters.
Wolverhampton - 18:00: Back Skye Breeze @ 15/44.75
With hopes dashed for Aintree and Chepstow (and at the time of writing Sandown unknown) Wolverhampton looks the best option to play safe for the card and Skye Breeze deserves another chance after fluffing his lines last time.
That last run seems like an eternity now at York back in the spring, so off a 206-day break he arrives fresh. The gamble of course is whether he need this run or not so it will be a case of monitoring his price, but back on the All-Weather looks the ploy for us to benefit from.
He won back-to-back handicaps at Newcastle and Southwell last winter from marks of 72 and 78 and he's only a 1lb higher at 79 here. Indeed, he's ticking off all the All-Weather tracks as he also won over CD at Wolves back in 2022 and his record of four wins from nine starts with three places is one of ultra-consistency.
The Southwell win last January was a very nice performance for the grade as he travelled best into the straight and was nudged in between horses near side to pick up strongly, and his final two furlongs were the best in the field such was his strength in terms of stamina and a big gap to third that evening reads well.
He also finished fourth in a 0-90 at Southwell last March and the winner was rated 90, so from York and that effort he's down in an easier class.
Wolverhampton - 19:00: Back Chalk Mountain @ 9/43.25
Chalk Mountain is another with Wolverhampton form, in fact stellar form as he is unbeaten here with a perfect 3-3 record.
He's another smooth traveller and really caught the eye, and potentially one way ahead of his mark when winning at Wolverhampton in September. The 4yo got a nice lead on the rail and sat handy and moved effortlessly off the bend into the straight with a fair bit in hand.
Those tactics should be spot on tonight with a good draw in three on the inside.
He does need to bounce back after a poor effort at Southwell last time, and his trainer Stuart Kittow has ditched the cheekpieces that were used then and should still be able to win races from his current mark of 82 with the way he travels.
Now read more tips and previews here for Saturday!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +42.02pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +183.12pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap