Horse Racing Tips: More to come from Mags in Wednesday 25/1 Cork double
Alan Dudman struck with an advised 7/18.00 winner yesterday and also landed the each-way part of his double in Ireland. He goes to Cork in search of a winner on Wednesday...
-
Alan has landed two placed doubles in five days
-
Two handicap picks on Wednesday at 11/26.50 and 3/14.00
-
The latest Sportsbook double pays 25/126.00
Cork - 17:25: Back Surpass And Shine @ 3/14.00
We stick in Ireland again for Wednesday as the cards at Lingfield at Carlisle are far from refulgent and I am looking to the two divisions of the 7f Handicaps at Cork - both blessed with plenty of runners. A real case of faute de mieux.
Surpass And Shine has got a have a great chance here judged on his Leopardstown second spot last time out. That was his best run to date and was unlucky to be picked off late by a well-handicapped horse.
The feeling looking at the run again was that he perhaps made his move too soon over the 7f - but he was eager to get on with things from a very wide position, so the use of petrol early could have played its part.
He has no problems with good ground and there's more to come over 7f as he'd previously been racing over 5f and 6f, and his excellent trainer might have found the answer.
A 2lb rise puts him well in the mix in a winnable race.
Cork - 17:55: Back Mags @ 11/26.50
Save for the All-Weather horse Suitsyourselfboss, who hasn't been seen since winning 151 days ago, there's barely a runner in form for the 17:55, and at least Mags has a bit of potential after making an encouraging handicap debut recently to make her a standout bet for this race.
There isn't much to beat here, and a replication of that should see her go close.
Her handicap bow came at the Curragh last time in arguably a better race than today's, and over 6f she wasn't quite quick enough to deal with the drop down in distance there, but it was an encouraging run.
Indeed, she was disadvantaged too at Irish HQ as three of the first four home raced nearside, where as Mags was over the far.
She didn't look totally devoid ability either in a Curragh Maiden earlier this summer. Back up in trip to 7f looks a positive to me, and the ground will suit her too from a lowly mark of 62 - just 1lb higher than last time.
Click here to read Alan Dudman's latest Antepost column ahead of the St Leger
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +38.00pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +173.18pts(yet to add place BSP from Tuesday)
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide