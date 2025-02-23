Horse Racing Tips: Moore should get on the scoresheet in Sunday 9/2 double
Alan Dudman is banking on the cheekpieces working with Kalif D'airy today at Fontwell, while Jo Lescribaa has a good opportunity to win for the third time over fences this season in his latest double...
-
Headgear to work the oracle with Kalif D'airy?
-
Venetia Williams has a progressive chaser at Hereford
-
Alan Dudman's Sunday double pays 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook
-
Fontwell 15:40: Back Kalif D'airy @ 15/82.88
There are one or two signs that Gary and Josh Moore should be coming back into a bit of form as they are 7-42 at 17% in the last fortnight and Kalif D'airy has a chance to convert several seconds to his name this term.
The hurdler has been a source of frustration with three runner-up spots on the spin at Fontwell, Fakenham and Sandown - trading short unsurprisingly in each of those defeats at 1.52, 1.12 and 2.44 in-running.
I must admit I wasn't totally in love with his effort at Fakenham in a race behind Mavis Pike as he was going best in that and should have won, but the ground was a bit quicker than perhaps he'd care for and he did run well at Sandown last time in heavy conditions behind a Venetia Williams improver with a yawning gap back to the third.
That was a 0-125 and he's down in class today off a low weight, and with his less than convincing attitude at Fakenham, he looks ready for the first-time cheekpieces to go with the tongue tie to hopefully get his head in front.
The Moore duo are still 6-41 here this term at nearly 15%, and considering it has been a fairly wretched season, many yard would take that.
Hereford - 16:40: Back Jo Lescribaa @ 10/111.91
I try to shy away away from favourites at Evens or slightly shorter but Jo Lescribaa looks a standout in the Hereford 16:40 and is one of few on the card today who is young, improving and vastly progressive.
He took care of business on his second try over fences earlier in the season when beating Grove Road at Uttoxeter, and the distant third there Shady B has since boosted the form by winning.
Jo Lescribaa bettered that run with a clear cut success last time at Chepstow in beating The Midwife - another who gave the form a nudge by hosing up on her next start.
The two wins were low grade from 90 and 96 and the ground was completely dead last time at Chepstow in tough conditions but he stays so well and his jumping was very assured in Wales last time. Bar hitting four out, he was neat and nimble and goes from the front - which should be on the cards here.
It goes without saying his trainer Venetia Williams does well at Hereford, as over five years has a near 18% strike-rate with 17 winners, although somewhat surprisingly, those numbers are way down for this term with a startling one winner from 15 at 7%, but that can be addressed today.
Now read more tips and previews for Sunday's racing here!
