Horse Racing Tips: Moon set to shine at Hexham in Wednesday 43/1 double
Alan Dudman previews two races at Hexham on Wednesday and his two selections make a 43/144.00 double on the Sportsbook for the afternoon...
-
Menzies' High Moon shaping as if a return to form close
-
Drop in trip with soft to suit overpriced tip in finale
-
Alan Dudman picks out a 43/144.00 double for Hexham on Wednesday
Hexham - 14:50: Back High Moon @ 9/25.50
High Moon's record of one win from 15 over fences looks poor at face value and he's a frustrating sort as in that fencing CV he's been placed numerous times including six third spots.
He's certainly shaping as if he is close to winning again following a recent third at Musselburgh over near-enough 3m.
He was beaten by Cardamon Hill, a horse in form and was suited to the slightly better conditions in Scotland that day, but over that trip he wasn't totally convincing as the majority of his career he's raced over 2m4f, and back down to his trip today will suit, even over the stiff nature of Hexham.
His mark gives him a chance too from 111 (1lb higher than Musselburgh last time) as his only win over fences came last spring off 116 at Newcastle - crucially that day in the north east he had heavy ground over 2m4f and jumped well.
With claimer Charlie Maggs booked to claim 7lb, I'd like to see him ridden with a bit of attack here as over hurdles and early in his chasing he was a front-runner. At Musselburgh last time he was ridden from the rear, probably with the stamina doubt in mind, and a change of tactics should set up a big run.
Hexham - 15:20: Back Celestial Fashion @ 7/18.00
The closing Hexham 15:20 is a real old mix of old 'uns against a couple of young guns and it's always good to see Hexham specialist Cudgel in a race as a six-time winner at the track, and he's moving out to each-way bet material considering he stays 2m4f, and was from 15/28.50 to 10/111.00 this morning on the Sportsbook.
More of a win only bet, though, as Ian Duncan's Celestial Fashion.
She caused a shock winning at Ayr last time and her first appearance of the season popping up at 28/129.00 with a fairly emphatic victory.
The field were well strung out thanks to Malangen making the running, but Celestial Fashion was ridden positively on the tail of the front-runner and travelled into the straight with a fair bit of ease, but she also stayed well, and the clock backs up the finish from her with the fastest three sectionals and a third of a second quicker than the runner-up at the 19th furlong.
She jumped well too at Ayr and coped with some flat resolve on the level as they missed out one of the hurdles down the straight, which is never ideal for a jumper.
I can see the drop down to 2m suiting her in testing ground as she landed a conditionals' race at Newcastle last term in a bog and 24L back to third that day emphasised her ability to cope with the ground in a slug-fest.
Expect her to make the running or at least sit second and third and she also has the most marvellous set of ears on her - huge.
I'm surprised she is quite weak in the betting compared to Martin Todhunter's Tommy Combats.
Now read Alan Dudman's latest antepost column previewing Cheltenham's December meeting with a 20/121.00 tip
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +40.02pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.12pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide