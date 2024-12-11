Horse Racing Tips: Moon set to shine at Hexham in Wednesday 43/1 double

Menzies' High Moon shaping as if a return to form close

Drop in trip with soft to suit overpriced tip in finale

Alan Dudman picks out a 43/1 44.00 double for Hexham on Wednesday

High Moon's record of one win from 15 over fences looks poor at face value and he's a frustrating sort as in that fencing CV he's been placed numerous times including six third spots.

He's certainly shaping as if he is close to winning again following a recent third at Musselburgh over near-enough 3m.

He was beaten by Cardamon Hill, a horse in form and was suited to the slightly better conditions in Scotland that day, but over that trip he wasn't totally convincing as the majority of his career he's raced over 2m4f, and back down to his trip today will suit, even over the stiff nature of Hexham.

His mark gives him a chance too from 111 (1lb higher than Musselburgh last time) as his only win over fences came last spring off 116 at Newcastle - crucially that day in the north east he had heavy ground over 2m4f and jumped well.

With claimer Charlie Maggs booked to claim 7lb, I'd like to see him ridden with a bit of attack here as over hurdles and early in his chasing he was a front-runner. At Musselburgh last time he was ridden from the rear, probably with the stamina doubt in mind, and a change of tactics should set up a big run.

Recommended Bet Back High Moon in the 14:50 Hexham SBK 9/2

The closing Hexham 15:20 is a real old mix of old 'uns against a couple of young guns and it's always good to see Hexham specialist Cudgel in a race as a six-time winner at the track, and he's moving out to each-way bet material considering he stays 2m4f, and was from 15/28.50 to 10/111.00 this morning on the Sportsbook.

More of a win only bet, though, as Ian Duncan's Celestial Fashion.

She caused a shock winning at Ayr last time and her first appearance of the season popping up at 28/129.00 with a fairly emphatic victory.

The field were well strung out thanks to Malangen making the running, but Celestial Fashion was ridden positively on the tail of the front-runner and travelled into the straight with a fair bit of ease, but she also stayed well, and the clock backs up the finish from her with the fastest three sectionals and a third of a second quicker than the runner-up at the 19th furlong.

She jumped well too at Ayr and coped with some flat resolve on the level as they missed out one of the hurdles down the straight, which is never ideal for a jumper.

I can see the drop down to 2m suiting her in testing ground as she landed a conditionals' race at Newcastle last term in a bog and 24L back to third that day emphasised her ability to cope with the ground in a slug-fest.

Expect her to make the running or at least sit second and third and she also has the most marvellous set of ears on her - huge.

I'm surprised she is quite weak in the betting compared to Martin Todhunter's Tommy Combats.

Recommended Bet Back Celestial Fashion in the 15:20 Hexham SBK 7/1