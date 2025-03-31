Horse Racing Tips: Monday pair at Wolverhampton appeal for a 48/1 double

Hughes' filly dropped 2lb but still interesting on January effort

Alex The Great has a question mark following poor run last time

Alan Dudman has two tips for Monday's card at Wolverhampton in a 48/1 double

A fairly disastrous weekend for trainer Richard Hughes at Doncaster and Kempton needs to be put right as Whip Cracker met all sorts of trouble in the Lincoln and Kamboo finished stone last in the Queen's Prize at Kempton when sent off 2/1 favourite, and Hughes has Pink Petunia running tonight at Wolverhampton.

The selection's stand-out effort in five runs to date was her second at Wolverhampton to Charlie Appleby's Treasure Fleet in January at odds of 80/181.00 so she might be flattered by that, but the Godolphin horse could be smart and subsequently scored again under a penalty.

It effectively was a sprint for home in that race and Treasure Fleet scored with a bit in hand off a slow early pace, but Pink Petunia did well to sustain her effort at the end as she'd raced a little keenly in the early stages.

Last time out she disappointed in a handicap for the first time at Southwell but she wasn't given a hard race at all in the closing two furlongs as the winner West Tyrone made all to win going away.

She's been dropped 2lb for that and a return to Wolverhampton might suit her a little better.

Recommended Bet Back Pink Petunia in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton SBK 13/2

Alex The Great appeared in the column last week and ran poorly, but at 11/26.50 is worth another chance to put right that wrong as he'd been in fairly good nick prior to that disappointing run at Newcastle.

It's difficult to offer any sort of excuse for the 8L loss as he'd previously scored over 2m at Newcastle, so it couldn't have been a non-staying effort nor the track, but he never really looked happy in the race after an awkward beginning.

A return to 1m6f at a sharper venue tonight might help with a stronger early pace as at Newcastle the finishing speed was nudging 110% and it was more of a sprint.

He looked so good previously winning by 5L off 59 that he cannot be ignored following one blip and he has stablemate Moon Over The Sea in opposition here who has been running consistently over 1m4f and steps up, with Alex The Great down in distance and might just help the chances of the selection.

Alex The Great is drawn wide but it's a small field and he is usually ridden off the pace.

Recommended Bet Back Alex The Great in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Wolverhampton in one click here SBK 48/1

