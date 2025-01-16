Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Mister a smart bet in Newcastle 22/1 Thursday double

Newcastle
Chaser Six One Nine (pictured) is back at his beloved Newcastle this afternoon

Alan Dudman tackles Newcastle on Thursday with two tips over the jumps in his latest Sportsbook multiple...

  • Hard to ignore hat-trick seeking claims of Mister Smarty

  • Six One Nine will improve after Sedgefield comeback run

  • Alan Dudman's latest double comes from Newcastle at 22/123.00

Newcastle - 14:45: Back Mister Smarty @ 15/82.88

Mister Smarty has been in such good form this term it's very hard to ignore his claims in a big field for the 14:45.

It's not often you'd see a market comprising of so many runners with 17 in here at the time of writing and a 15/82.88 fav against a second favourite at 10/111.00, so there are options each-way with five places on the Sportsbook, but Mister Smarty has a good wicket to bat on here with his favoured good to soft ground.

He scored at Newcastle in December by over seven lengths at 2m1f with Alan Doyle on after a break and followed up the win at Wetherby in a better race off 83. A 3lb rise keeps him well in this 0-100 class and he's a horse clearly thriving for trainer Tina Jackson.

There really isn't an awful lot to fear here and with Doyle back on able to claim, he is still operating at a very low grade.

Mister Smarty steps up in trip to 2m4f but stayed on strongly last time at Wetherby. The only gripe is the jumping as he made a couple of late errors in Yorkshire, but I put that down to the sharper track and a return to Newcastle is a plus.

Recommended Bet

Back Mister Smarty

SBK15/8

Newcastle - 15:20: Back Six One Nine @ 13/27.50

It's good to see some decent field sizes at Newcastle today and we've got more of a price on Six One Nine - who was backed this morning on the Sportsbook from 15/28.50 into 13/27.50 and he looks ready to strike.

His two efforts recently have been spread across winter and summer on good ground, and while he acts on that surface, both of the runs at Sedgefield have been over shorter at 2m and 2m1f. He does have winning form at those distances too, but also at today's 2m4f and Newcastle is very much his track.

Over fences here his record reads: 11142241 and his latest run at Sedgefield was off a break of 200 days. It looked a very much a comeback run as he usually can lead or be up with the pace but was held up that day.

Expect a sharper run with positive tactics and he can hopefully earn another Newcastle win as he's dropped a few pounds in the weights.

Recommended Bet

Back Six One Nine

SBK13/2
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double in one click

SBK22/1





ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +25.06pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +167.88pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

