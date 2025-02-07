Horse Racing Tips: Mint to make amends in Dundalk 12/1 double on Friday
Alan Dudman went clsoe with Mint Man last week and the sprinter drops back down to 5f this evening in a Dundalk 12/113.00 double for Friday...
-
Mint Man to go from the front again down to 5f
-
Dromore Glory has good claims after returning with a win
-
Alan Dudman picks out two runners in his latest Sportsbook multiple
Dundalk - 16:15: Back Mint Man @ 11/43.75
Mint Man went close for the column last week and it's a quick turnaround for the four-year-old sprinter who surely has to have a good chance of building on his recent runner-up spot.
His last four runs have seen him win, place second twice and a third so he's achieving consistency nirvana and last week's effort was a particularly solid run considering he was drawn out wide in 10, a position never easy in a sprint. He started very quickly and had seen everything off, but the 6f with the keenness and petrol use from out wide just cost him by a small margin in the end.
Mint Man was beaten by a 49-rated horse, so it tempers the form slightly as this doesn't look a bad race, but key for him today is dropping back down to the minimum 5f furlongs and a chance to make the running in a smaller field from a draw he can cope with (in five).
He won his Maiden at the track over CD in December and with Chris Hayes taking over from Jack Cleary, who hasn't done an awful lot wrong, he deserves to get on the scoresheet.
Dundalk - 19:30: Back Dromore Glory @ 5/23.50
Dundalk's Friday card has a feel of the Ado McGuinness v Stephen Thorne card, with both trainers well represented, but there's a potential winner in the finale at 19:30 over 1m4f with the in-form Dromore Glory.
Paul Flynn's six-year-old is lightly-raced and unexposed at today's distance, and was upped from shorter to 1m4f to win last time with a personal best and stayed to the line very well - his first run off a break.
There's hope that he can build on that from such a low mark, and while up 9lb, this isn't a strong race and his main market rival is Gordon Elliott's Someone's Wish - who was second last time over CD and came from a long way back. He's a 2m chaser, so the selection really ought to have a bit too much pace today for him, and there's nothing progressive in the field as a rival.
Drawn in nine, it could be a similar scenario to three weeks ago as he was in eight on that occasion and scored by almost 2L and his trainer Paul Flynn appears on the hotlist with 2-10 of late at 20% while jockey Rory Cleary is 2-16 this season with a profit to level stakes of +40.00.
He was solid in the betting too this morning on the Sportsbook - into 5/23.50 from 16/54.20.
January winners at BSP:
Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +13.80pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +166.07pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
