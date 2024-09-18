Horse Racing Tips: Mint and Umbria look gold bets for Wednesday 11/1 double

Filly who was unlucky at Kempton deserves another chance

Mint Gold can make up for lost time at Kelso

Alan Dudman has a double at 11/1 12.00 on the Sportsbook

Ed Walker's three-year-olds still continue to fly the flag for the stable on the grass this term. From 112 runners this season in that age bracket, 20 have won and 35 have placed, and Umbria is a filly that might prove to be a little better than a 0-70 grade handicapper.

The Grey Gatsby youngster went off 11/112.00 for her debut in a valuable Goodwood race in May and offered little, but scored on her second run when overcoming a steady pace to sprint away from her rivals at Wolverhampton.

Since then she's appeared once more; and that was her handicap debut at Kempton - and a run of ill-luck if ever there was.

She was poorly positioned held up a long way from the pace and must have had ten lengths to find in the straight against Alacrity - but she picked up strongly and finished with a full head of steam, only to then run into the backside of the eventual second.

Both the first and second that day were in a more forward position and made their moves earlier, but Umbria emerges from that race as a filly who looks well handicapped from 69 (3lb higher today) and sneaks into this 0-70 class.

The grey also looks to have a fair bit of power and presence about her, plus she's drawn well in three and Saffie Osborne takes over from an apprentice.

Recommended Bet Back Umbria in the 17:00 Sandown SBK 9/5

A fair Handicap Chase for a 0-135 comes up at 18:35 at Kelso, and I am inclined to take on the favourite Restandbethankful - who produced a career best to win in the mud at Cartmel last time. Admittedly he travelled well but it wasn't a great race and it was first since a wind op.

I prefer the price of Mint Gold, and he ran in a much stronger race (0-140) at Perth in April, compared to the favourite's Cartmel one, and Mint Gold might just have needed that outing too as it was first run for 80 days.

Beaten 5L into second was no disgrace, although he's been off again for 147 days.

He looked quite an exciting novice four years ago when winning around Musselburgh by 9L, but he was off the track for over 900 days at one point in his career, so despite the age, he's still pretty lightly-raced.

Today's trip of 2m1f might be a bare minimum nowadays, especially as he's by a sire in Gold Well whose stock stay forever, but he has a good ground win and came back well last winter after his absence. I think he's got more potential than Restandbethankful here and the superb Patrick Wadge can claim 3lb.

I am a fan of the Wadgemeister - and that claim.

Recommended Bet Back Mint Gold in the 18:35 Kelso SBK 7/2