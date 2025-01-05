Horse Racing Tips: Minella to lead the way in Plumpton Sunday 13/1 double

Sussex National tip could be off a good mark today

Trainer enjoying a good term wth 47 winners

Alan Dudman includes a tip in today's feature at Plumpton in his latest double

Thankfully Plumpton passed their morning inspection on Sunday but with the sheer amount of rain that swapped places with the snow, this will be tough going.

A maximum field of 18 are allowed for the Sussex National, and you'll do well to get even half that these days with the lack of suitable staying chasers, but there is a possible rough diamond in the pack for the feature at 14:40 today with Minella Blueway.

He looks well worth a shot at chancing at an extreme trip from his latest second at Windsor - his best run of the season so far.

Minella Blueway was touched off by Ballycamus at Windsor over fences and he might have got closer with not only a stronger pace (sectional closing speed 116%) but also a cleaner run down the straight as he was involved in a bit of a barging match.

As a 7yo, he's one of the youngest in the field here and looks on a good mark judged on his hurdling third to Lowry's Bar at Chepstow last season off 121, so potentially he is running from a very lenient figure today.

His better runs over both hurdles and fences have been over 3m and ground will suit.

Recommended Bet Back Minella Blueway SBK 16/5

Trainer Neil Mulholland continues to chip away with plenty of winners and in the last two weeks he has returned 4-19 at 21% with a seasonal tally of 47 winners already.

His Bucephalus had a disastrous beginning for his season in October when taking a heavy fall at the first at Wincanton but at least showed no ill effects from that with a second at the recent Welsh Grand National meeting at Chepstow off 114.

That was a fair run on paper as the fog reduced the visibility to laughable levels as we were left in the fog and dark all day.

He (reportedly) made the running and was up with the pace, and 2m on soft or heavy really suits therefore I expect the same front-running tactics with Harriet Tucker keeping the ride and claiming 7lb. He tends to be ridden by amateurs and claimers and looks a fairly straightforward ride.

More rain could be on the cards to make it heavy and that could suit him further as he won a stronger race (a 0-120) at Newbury last term in testing ground easily.

Recommended Bet Back Bucephalus SBK 9/4