Welsh Charger a single winner yesterday

Stirke-rate at Sedgefield impressive

Alan Dudman picks two horses for a 10/1 double on Thursday

Lion ready to roar off a good mark at Southwell

Back Like A Lion @ 11/4 in the 13:50 at Southwell

No. 2 (7) Like A Lion (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66

Tim Easterby's Like A Lion has been mixing it at Newcastle recently running over 7f and 1m and today at Southwell he looks to have a good opportunity to get back to winning ways for the opener in the Midlands.

After a fairly dreadful turf campaign in 2022, he returned to winning ways in December with a win at Newcastle in 0-65 company, and stayed on well to take advantage of a reduced mark.

Since then he disappointed twice (again, both at Newcastle) but produced an excellent third in the north east recently.

That was in the face of a poor position over the far side and he was picked off late with the sectionals indicating a fast pace.

He's back down in class today in an easier grade and he used to be rated in the 80s, so is still rated to win. Blinkers have been on twice and are retained this afternoon and he ran all the way to the line last time.

Back Like A Lion in the 13:50 at Southwell 11/4

Mullinaree's run last time puts him in the frame for Sedgefield

Back Mullinaree @ 7/4 in the 14:40 at Sedgefield

No. 2 Mullinaree (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Mitchell Bastyan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 108

Milton Harris landed the big Amateur Riders' race at Ludlow yesterday and the trainer has an excellent record at Sedgefield this season with a 4-6 strike-rate at a huge 67%.

His Mullinaree is the market leader and was backed this morning from 9/4 and looks an ideal type for Sedgefield today as he looks as though he will stay further than the 2m4f he faces.

In three starts over hurdles, his best effort came up in trip for the first time recently at Huntingdon behind Nigel Twiston-Davies' Moveit Like Minnie. The winner was in good form prior to that success and the race overall looks like a better contest than today and the selection wasn't too far away when switched on the inside. The front two were a long way ahead of the third.

Back Mullinaree in the 14:40 at Sedgefield 7/4

Mullinaree showed ability in Ireland in bumpers and I can see him staying on well for this, as he's quite a strong-looking horse.