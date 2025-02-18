Horse Racing Tips: Mill to have the run of things at Taunton in Tuesday double





Familiar friends are welcomed with Lucy Wadham and another mare for Tuesday, this time Miss Cynthia, who has a good opportunity if not quite golden to break her maiden tag at Market Rasen.

She lines up in the 15:20 0-120 over 2m4f and looks to have been handed a good mark for her handicap debut over hurdles from 109.

The 5yo has one credible rival with the more experienced Lavida Adiva who runs from top weight, but this looks a good spot for the selection in receipt of weight from her and should build on her two runs to date.

While well beaten on her hurdling debut at Fakenham in December in a 12L defeat in second following a scrappy round of jumping she was much better in that department on her following start at Warwick last month when a close runner-up finisher to Nicky Henderson's That's Nice with the first-time cheekpieces doing their job.

She faces similar conditions this afternoon and on her Flat form for Sir Mark Prescott when rated 94, looks on a great mark to make an impact today.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Cynthia in the 15:20 at Market Rasen SBK 7/4





The ground this morning was given as officially soft at Taunton but it should dry up to suit Aurigny Mill, and the 2/13.00 shot should be able to defy an 8lb rise from his latest win.

He's been in good form this winter and won a valuable prize at the track last time with a success in a 0-150 seniors' race, and that looked a more competitive race than this afternoon's, as most of the seniors were eight year olds!

That was his fifth win over hurdles and was given his usual waiting ride from Joe Anderson, who crept around on the inner part of the track before unleashing his run and jumped sharply down the straight to earn the corn.

He'd previously beaten one of today's rivals by over 10L at Newbury earlier in the season on good ground over 2m for an emphatic victory and has really improved since joining from Victor Dartnall.

Off top weight, and deservedly so from 139, Joe Anderson has won twice on him and can claim a vital 3lb here.

Recommended Bet Back Aurigny Mill in the 16:10 at Taunton SBK 2/1