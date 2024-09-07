Horse Racing Tips: Menuisier set for Haydock happiness with a 28/1 Saturday double

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

The Betfair Plays Different Handicap at 13:50 over 1m6f is the first port of call, and for those that had a look at my antepost column earlier this week, it won't be a surprise I am sticking with Master Builder.

It's been one-way traffic in terms of market support this week on the Sportsbook, and from 13/27.50 on Tuesday, he is warming up and 5/23.50 was on offer on the Friday afternoon. I can't see him going much shorter.

His claims are strong, and this is also a good race with a number of unexposed three-year-olds in form, but his effort in the Melrose puts him right in the picture off just a 3lb higher mark to 88.

At York he raced mid-division and I thought he just got caught out on the inside when Tabletalk made his move on the inner. Master Builder didn't have a lot of room to play with either, but that was his first try at 1m6f and was certainly an improved effort. The clock backs up the stamina ability too as he ran the quickest final furlong in the whole field, and 0.25 seconds faster than the winner.

He looked a real stout sort winning his Novice at Salisbury in the spring this year, and it was pretty testing going on that occasion - in fact Timeform held the view it was heavy on times rather than the soft official description.

Master Builder will improve again and he's in good hands with David Menuisier - who has a 25% strike-rate with his three-year-olds on turf this season.

I've no idea what a Waxing Gibbous is, nor indeed the action, but he's another trainer by Menuisier, and if the jovial Frenchman has a good afternoon at Haydock, the column will.

Waxing Gibbous lines up in the cracking edition of the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup at 14:25 over 1m6f and while I toyed with the idea of backing Divine Comedy, Waxing is drawn in a better position in five and is a much greater price at 15/28.50 - although was 9/110.00 at the start of play on Friday.

Indeed, if you like the each-way angle here, the Sportsbook are paying out on five places.

The selection sneaks in here off 81, and she has to find a fair chunk of improvement to trouble the big players with four rated 100+, although those four are not in flying form.

Waxing Gibbous has been improving this year in a lower grade, and she seems to be getting better the further she goes. It will be her first attempt at 1m6f on Saturday, and I think she'll stay well.

Her form line from Kempton and a second in a 0-78 Handicap isn't on a par with the chief rivals here and that was over 1m3f, but she did win on good ground and in fine style at Newbury on her previous start and she travelled really well throughout that race, and she looked well ahead of her mark over 1m4f on that run.

I can see Haydock suiting her well, and I'd prefer ground on the good side, but off a low weight she can go well at 15/28.50.

