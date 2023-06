Mapmaker was a 3.5 5/2 BSP winner yesterday

Ado McGuinness features in Thursday's 64/1 65.00 double

Both races are Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook

No. 4 (8) Jaafel (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 78

A field of 18 at Leopardstown for the 15:00 1m Handicap and one of my favourite handicap trainers Ado McGuinness is represented with Jaafel and Hightimeyouwon.

The former was cut this morning on the Sportsbook initially into 11/26.40 but drifted back to 15/28.40 and then 11/26.40 again, but I don't mind that from that yard's runners at all.

Indeed, McGuinness had a second with Spanish Tenor earlier in the week at Gowran, and that horse had virtually doubled in price.

Jaafel has done all his winning at Dundalk, but has yet to score in 14 attempts on the turf. However, the 5yo finished third at the Curragh last time behind stablemate Sirjack Thomas from 75 and a rise of 3lb isn't too prohibitive as he was pretty solid from a mark in the high 70s in 2022.

He was in no way unlucky last time, but it didn't help he was forced widest of all to the stands' side where as the winner was dead straight down the centre of the track.

Big fields suit and Cian MacRedmond is an excellent 5lb apprentice.

This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook and Sirjack Thomas is in the following 19:00 Handicap.

No. 6 (7) Pierre Lapin (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 86

McGuinness is well-stocked tonight with plenty of runners, and his Pierre Lapin is likely to be a double-figure price this evening, and he needs a return to form badly.

With that, Pierre Lapin has dropped down to 86, and he certainly has a chance on that rating on his peak form.

He's been in deep recently, running in a Premier Handicap at the Curragh last time at a big price, finishing 8L down the field. He was never able to land a blow from the back, and the race suited those up with the pace.

Pierre Lapin finished fourth in the Irish Cambridgeshire last term from 89 and was also fourth in the valuable Emerald Mile at the same track last spring from 92.

Good ground at a 1m well run suits him, but he usually is in the rear so is likely to trade at a decent price.