Horse Racing Tips: Mason a trainer worth following in Wolverhampton 53/1 double

Trainer Chris Mason has popped up with a recent pair of winners this month at 14/115.00 and 6/17.00 on the All-Weather and in November fired in a 33/134.00 winner at Wolverhampton with Jax Edge, and it's the route I'm going down for the opener at Dunstall Park this evening.

Darkened Edge ran a fair race when third last time at the track behind Moe's Legacy, and was travelling better than the winner going into the straight.

She'd race with ease and plenty of natural pace to get into a good position but out very wide, allowed the two ahead of her to fight out the finish. Whether there was anything in that position to scupper the chance is open to debate, but the kick off the turn would have been more beneficial on the inside. It's interesting that the two horses who were ahead of her in Moe's Legacy and Alafdhal are both running over 6f in the 20:30 tonight - so their stamina was crucial and the selection could well have been simply outstayed.

I don't doubt her speed will be an asset and Mason is 3-12 at 25% with a profit to level stakes to +47.00.

Darkened Edge has been lowered 1lb and she might be a little bit sharper as her latest run was off a 57-day break and with an unexposed All-Weather profile is a decent price for a shot at a win here.

Recommended Bet Back Darkened Edge in the 16:30 Wolverhampton SBK 8/1

Yoshimi has a vert difficult draw to contend with out in 12 for the closing 20:30 6f Handicap but the 7yo remains fairly treated despite winning last time.

He was a winner over 7f at the track with a brave performance as he was extremely tight for room on the inside but squeezed through with a hardy ride from 7lb apprentice Andrea Pinna.

Pinna maintains the partnership here so it's going to be a test for the rider's skill from stall 12, but down to 6f he has a chance to outstay his rivals.

There's plenty of pace on here too so that's key, as Yoshimi's profile has seen him race the majority of his career over 7f and 1m and he has to prove himself over this sharper trip.

However, last October he was rated 73 and he's now 11lb lower and in-form.

Recommended Bet Back Yoshimi in the 20:30 Wolverhampton SBK 5/1