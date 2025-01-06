Horse Racing Tips: Malone mark tempting in Monday 99/1 each-way double

Draw a positive for outsider in 19:30

Smokey Malone has dropped down to a mark of 52

Alan Dudman's each-way double is with three places for both tips

It's no surprise to Gustav Graves so strong in the betting for the 5f 19:30 Handicap, more so with Jo Mason booked and the favourite does look well treated, but the price of 13/82.63 negates any each-way angle and the rest of the field could be playing for places. And Mason rides him well.

But there's a drifter here in Thismydream at 9s and with the way some of the All-Weather markets are going at the moment I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at 16s or bigger. The column has had a few wild drifts of late.

Thismydream has had a break of 109 days and he is an out-and-out 5f performer drawn well and often can lead or sit up with the pace - and with him drawn in one for today, he looks well worth a punt each-way.

I like the angle of the break and he hasn't ran too badly in the past off similar lay-offs with a fourth off 71 days in the summer, a fourth off 124 days in 2022 and a third off 108 days in the distant past.

His last run at Chelmsford saw him drawn badly out in 10 and he's down 1lb to top weight here off 61 and we have the three places.

Recommended Bet Back Thismydream EW SBK 9/1

A similar market for the finale at 20:30 and division two of the 1m4f Handicap with Desiderata holding court as the favourite at 11/102.11 from 11/82.38, but I don't want to be backing that price in 0-52 grade.

Again, we have three places to play with here and the thinking with Smokey Malone is that he is too well treated to leave alone today at 9s.

His last win was off 60 last January so it's been a long wait for another. At one stage he was up to 62 and he's now off 52 so he certainly has a chance on that front and he stays well with the majority of his runs of late over 1m6f and 2m.

I don't have too many fears down to a sharp 1m4f as he is likely to be held up with a pace to run at from his inside stall position in three and Enzos Angel potentially looks the one who could lead from stall two.

It's a poor race and without the win last time from the favourite, claims to be made for others look difficult and we will chance Smokey Malone from top weight who didn't get the luck when short of room at Southwell in November.

Recommended Bet Back Smokey Malone EW SBK 9/1