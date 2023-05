Looking for some each-way magic with Secret

Back Secret Magician @ 13/2 in the 16:45 at the Curragh

No. 1 (8) Secret Magician (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Martin Hassett, Ireland

Jockey: M. W. Hassett

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 79

What a nice horse Gincident looks. Richard Fahey's miler was a convincing winner yesterday at Musselburgh and he is due for better things now. The 3yo scored at a BSP of 5.94 yesterday for a single success, although I have no idea what happened to Cheamaly, she ran no sort of race.

A busy Monday and with plenty of each-way options with eight extra place specials on the Sportsbook, that's the way I am going to play this afternoon.

The 16:45 at the Curragh has 19 runners with soft ground, and Secret Magician is a horse that will act in the testing conditions.

He boasts some solid form at this level and does a fair bit of his racing at the Curragh and won his Maiden at the track over 6f last summer having been curiously tried over a lot of further.

The 4yo ran well and placed in two big field handicaps over 7f at the track with low draws, and was unlucky not to win one as he came with a strong run over the far side in one of them.

His reappearance at Cork last time was a case of the run very much needed, and having made the running in ultra bog-like conditions, he emptied a little.

Top weight from 79 today, and Wayne Hassett claiming 7lb, I think we can get a good run out of him at around 13/2 each-way for the extra place.

He has been well backed too this morning from 10s into 13/2.

Back Secret Magician each-way in the 16:45 at the Curragh 13/2

Use the extra place again for EW punt

Back Mogwli @ 12/1 in the 17:20 at the Curragh

No. 12 (12) Mogwli (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 16 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: N. M. Crosse

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

I am hoping stall 12 proves no barrier to the chances of Mogwli in the closing 6f Handicap with 22 runners, as there could be a problem of getting marooned down the centre, but the horse knows his way around these contours and I am backing him to add to his win record at the track.

His stablemate Downforce is another who goes well here, but he's an 11yo and Mogwli could offer a bit more.

Mogwli ran really well over CD in heavy ground earlier in the season and travelled like the best horse in the race - hitting 2.6413/8 in the run from 9/1.

Ground isn't a problem and he's off a winnable mark these days.