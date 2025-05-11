Horse Racing Tips: Maggie to lead from the front in Sunday jumping double

Expect Maggie to lead from the front again at Ludlow

Sea Invasion still well treated over fences

Alan Dudman's two tips on Sunday come from Ludlow and Plumpton

Runners are rare at Ludlow today but with eight in the 15:50, it does provide a but of juice in a thin price of Auntie Maggie.

She started this morning on the Sportsbook at Evens and has taken a tiny drift to 11/82.38, but I would have her going the other way as this is a poor contest as the second favourite hasn't won in an age.

Alistair Ralph's mare ran well to finish second at Stratford in April over a little further than the 2m2f, but she enjoyed the step back to the minimum last time at Fakenham and a nice sharp circuit on good helped her to make all and win by 13L.

The 2m is key for her now as she didn't quite see her race out at Stratford previously but it must be said this is a pretty dreadful affair with her winning from just 75 last time at Fakenham - and with that figure I had to double check they hadn't started Flat racing at Fakenham.

Recommended Bet Back Auntie Maggie in the 15:50 at Ludlow SBK 11/8

Ahoy for the least exciting double I have filed in years, but the runners and horses aren't there today and Sea Invasion has just three rivals to beat over fences in the 16:45 at Plumpton and this looks a good opening to repeat his victory from last time.

He took advantage of a winnable mark at 110, his lowest over fences in six runs over the larger obstacles to win over course and distance and saw his race out strongly despite a couple of less than fluent jumps.

The first-time headgear will hopefully sharpen up his technique here but the race looks as though it will be run to suit as two other rivals are natural front-runners, and considering he hit 5.24/1 in-running, it might be worth looking at a potentially similar price in-play here.

He's still a well treated horse over fences on his old hurdles' rating.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Invasion in the 16:45 at Plumpton SBK 1/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double in one click here SBK 7/2



