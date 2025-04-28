Horse Racing Tips: Loving Billy Boy's chances in Naas 50/1 Monday double

Drop in trip can work well for Dmaniac from unchanged mark

Ex-Hannon runner will act in soft for 18:10 over 6f

Alan Dudman previews the Naas card on Monday evening with a 50/1 51.00 double





The going will be soft at Naas for their second Flat meeting of the season, and the field sizes are standing up meaning the 17:40 is a race with an extra place on offer. Dmaniac, who had been cut from 10/111.00 into 7/18.00 this morning on the Sportsbook is the first horse in the daily double with five places available.

Martin Hasset's three-year-old ran a fine race at the Curragh in a Maiden last time over 7f and while he seemed to get the trip well enough, the winner was much stronger in the end that saw Dmaniac finish second, who perhaps wasn't helped by seeing a lot of daylight on the outside away from the winner who was on the stands' rail.

He travelled quite nicely through the race, though, and on that run, appeared to have enough natural speed to drop back down to 6f here as he looks more of a sprinter.

For a handicap debut today, the assessor has left alone his mark from his Maiden last time at 80, so he has a chance on that. But perhaps the more interesting run was from his final start as a juvenile last October when second at a big price behind East Hampton - who has won a race at Naas this term already from 89.

A mark of 80 looks quite attractive, albeit in a race with many potential improver, but Dmaniac will act on the ground and has Wayne Hasset claiming 5lb.

Recommended Bet Back Dmaniac in the 17:40 at Naas SBK 7/1









We're sprinting again at 18:10 and this looks a good race, although there was a double-take from me in seeing Little Queenie, a horse I have put up in the column over the winter a few times in here off a mark of 98.

I Am Superman is now nine years of age and is still on a high enough rating, and quite a few are on recovery missions.

Love Billy Boy is somewhere in between here amongst the top-rated but out-of-form runners and the lower rated improvers stepping up in class - but he has form tied in with Laugh A Minute and was a but unlucky last time out Naas over 7f.

He finished with running left and was short of room in the final furlong behind winner Hurricane Ivor - who was second last week in a Listed race.

Love Billy Boy is a soft ground horse who used to be trained in the UK by Richard Hannon and scored in soft at Chester once under Franny Norton (front rank, making all, another win for Norton on the Roodeye). He won that from 85 and winning at Chester means you're sharp enough for 6f at a stiffer track and his two runs for the new yard since leaving Hannon have both been encouraging as he was again unlucky in March at the Curragh when missing the break and short of room.

He remains unchanged from 87 and deserves a bit of luck on his third run from Gerard O'Leary.

Recommended Bet Back Love Billy Boy in the 18:10 at Naas SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Naas in one click here SBK 50/1

