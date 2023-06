No. 2 (2) Highland Rahy (Usa) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Good ground awaits at Listowel this afternoon and the likelihood the surface will quicken with the bright conditions, and the contenders for the 1m Maiden all look much of a muchness to use an old phrase, with a couple of 80-plus rated horses looking to break their duck.

Highland Rahy improved on his third start recently at Gowran Park just 12 days ago, and that looked a stronger race than today's with a well-backed Dermot Weld Moyglare bred scorer.

He was always up with the pace last time and certainly made the winner work hard, and considering he was sent off at 125/1, it was a super effort.

Fozzy Stack isn't in form however, as he is without a winner in two weeks, so that's a negative.

However, the selection has a good pedigree with an international flavour and he showed definite signs of ability on debut at Dundalk over 7f on his first start in the spring, and he's a horse with a big build and some presence.

Back Highland Rahy 15/2

No. 10 (8) Blue Wood (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Mark Cahill, Ireland

Jockey: A. C. Persse

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 51

A similar sort of price at 15/28.40 with Blue Wood, who arrives off the back of an unlucky run at Roscommon last time.

Roscommon is a track that usually has a hard luck story or two, and Blue Wood was checked a couple of times and short of room when going down by 8L.

He had previously put together two back-to-back solid efforts in April and March at Dundalk, including a win on the AW under today's jockey Alan Persse.

Back Blue Wood 15/2

Persse claims 7lb, and Blue Wood is off a mark of 51 that gives him a chance with how well he is treated.