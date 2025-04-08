Horse Racing Tips: Kirkdale an interesting handicap debutant in Tuesday Southwell double

Consistency the key with Billy McGarry at Southwell

Bethell has a chance to turn over Botti at 20:30

Alan Dudman picks out a pair of runners on Tuesday in a 22/1 23.00 double







We've got to fare better than yesterday's two tips who both ran deplorably, and it's back on terra firma for the column after the sugar rush of Liverpool at the weekend and the Southwell action which is perhaps the fairest of all the All-Weather tracks.

There are no secrets with Billy McGarry, a horse who has been running well and consistently over the past three months and he deserves the laurels for his series of placed efforts alone.

The 6yo won a 0-58 at Southwell last time over the 1m, and got his rewards and eeked out some improvement stepping up from 7f again and his stamina for further really suited him.

While this looks a better race today, he had a bit in hand with the way he finished last time and his injection of pace when rousted along in the hottest part of the race was a fine effort clocked at 11.62 and 11.39 at 3f and 2f to go.

He races on the pace and the rise of 2lb to 58 here is negated with Andrea Pinna taking over from Jason Hart and claiming 7lb.

Recommended Bet Back Bill McGarry in the 20:00 at Southwell SBK 15/4





Kirkdale is one of a number unexposed types switching to a handicap for the first time for trainer Ed Bethell and there isn't much between him and Prince Of India at the top of the betting, and as the latter is trained by Marco Botti, I tend to avoid his horses that go off as market leaders.

Kirkdale absolutely hosed up at Catterick on his final run as a 2yo last term and Callum Rodriguez couldn't have laid down his intent anymore in the race with the horse going out showing speed with the jockey then making a beeline for the stands' rail - but he was superior to the field and won with any amount in hand.

That performance alone makes him interesting from a mark of 78, and he certainly behaved well as previously he's been a bit excitable and raw and he has a size to match as he looks a fairly strapping unit.

He'll be going up to 1m I am sure in the future as Rodriquez said after Catterick the soft helped him in terms of staying, but Southwell's straight could actually help and I reckon Rodriquez will try to replicate Catterick and come to the stands' side here if he can display that early speed.

Recommended Bet Back Kirkdale in the 20:30 at Southwell SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Southwell in one click here SBK 22/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81