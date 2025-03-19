Horse Racing Tips: Kinsella to lead the charge in Southwell Wednesday double

Form of Captain Kinsella's two wins has been boosted

Several in-form horses take their chance in the opening race at Southwell (16:52) and one of those on the up is John Gallagher's Captain Kinsella.

Gallagher's three-year-old has taken well to the All-Weather in fine style with wins at Newcastle and latterly Southwell (over course and distance).

And after a break of 89 days Gallagher is given the nod for his handicap debut after those novice successes.

A mark of 79 is not unattainable, or shouldn't be anyway as the second behind him at Southwell last time in Backspin has subsequently won a handicap from 72, so has the third Blinky from 73. Indeed, the fourth and fifth have also scored since.

His win at Southwell saw him set off with blistering speed, something I like at the track and he clocked second and third furlongs at 10.72 and 10.80 seconds.

He actually produced a quicker furlong at Newcastle in November, running a 10.69 in the middle part of the race and he looks a dead straightforward ride from the front with a good attitude to boot as he had to work hard against DC Cogent at Newcastle, and he is another who has boosted his form with a win since.

Captain Kinsella doesn't look the biggest, but he's a bit of a pocket rocket and it bodes well that he was able to finish his race off at the stiff finish at Newcastle and his speed will serve him well in the future.

Grant Tuer's Westmorian was the favourite last night for the 20:30 over 6f, but he has changed positions with Chief Mankato, although there isn't much between the pair at 2/13.00 and 9/43.25, but I suspect that Chief Mankato will hold the betting spot due to the form of trainer Jack Channon.

However, I fancy Westmorian to follow up a recent win off 70 over course and distance and had plenty in hand to score by over 2L.

That looked a fairly solid piece of form with Charlie Mason second and Jesse Luc in third, and Jesse Luc has been a consistent horse this winter.

Indeed, Westmorian travelled ever so well last time out with a good lead to aim at and inside the final furlong picked up strongly without ever being asked a question. Arguably it was him taking advantage of a drop in weights but he looked ahead of his mark of 70 and is tailor-made for the 6f here with his travelling style.

Grant Tuer the trainer is on the hotlist at the moment with 4-17 at 24%, and his sprinter can go well with a penalty and the quick turnout.

