Horse Racing Tips: King to add to chase tally at Warwick in Thursday 30/1 double

King chaser to improve on his Chepstow comeback

Oldroyd's Project Geofin at 5/1 6.00 to turn the tables on rival

Alan Dudman has a Sportsbook double at 38/1 39.00 for Warwick and Newcastle

I think we can count ourselves unlucky with yesterday's two Hexham tips - with High Moon travelling like a dream and hitting 1.51/2 in-running only to be outstayed and then Celestial Fashion, who drifted alarmingly out to 16.015/1 as a BSP charged home like the wind to finish second, the third second from the last four tips.

With 3m for the chasers in the 15:00 and today's opening pick at Warwick, there are only two distance winners in the field and one of those, Tide Times is a law unto himself and comes with high risks.

Alan King's Betterforeveryone is the other 3m winner, and while burdened with a ton of weight, is still low mileage over fences and should be well equipped for a decent run after his comeback effort for the season last time at Chepstow.

While beaten 20L in Wales, it looked every inch a pipe-opener and an error in the closing stages put paid to any hope of getting a place.

He stays, though, as that was over 3m2f and he's previously tried 3m4f at Cheltenham at the April meeting last spring - but he most certainly didn't get home in that on ground that was on the lively side and his jumping lacked any sort of fluency again.

However, back to 3m with some soft ground looks the move here as he won in the headgear by a big margin at Doncaster last term as a novice and also scored over hurdles at Bangor in his younger days - which gives hope a sharper track like Warwick won't be too much of a problem.

Alan King's chasers have been doing well this term, and while he doesn't have the ammunition he used to, his eight winners over fences this term chime in at a 24% strike-rate.

Recommended Bet Back Betterforeveryone in the 15:00 Warwick SBK 5/1

Newcastle has become a very difficult track these days with lots of hard luck stories and runners holed up on the inside, and while the course presents its perils, Project Geofin looks worth an interest in the 15:25 on the All-Weather.

As one of the three-year-olds, he's still in unexposed territory and has form to reverse on Red Maids from their clash last time over CD, and Red Maids travelled very well there, I think he is capable of a little better.

Red Maids benefitted from a very strong early pace last time with the closing finishing speed of around 96% highlighted a pace collapse.

Geoff Oldroyd's Project Geofin was in a similar sort of position early on out the back but wasn't given an overly hard time when beaten and certainly didn't travel as well as he has done previously at not only Newcastle, but also York in the early part of the Flat season when he really was quite smooth in a better race than today's.

He has two C&D wins and goes well here clearly, so hopefully he can turn the tables on Red Maids.

Recommended Bet Back Project Geofin in the 15:25 Newcastle SBK 4/1