Horse Racing Tips: Keep following Marcus for a Thursday 59/1 double
Raheena was a single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday and he takes in two races at Haydock and Salisbury for his Thursday multiple...
-
Walker filly drops down in class at Salisbury
-
Tregoning three winners from last four runners
-
Alan Dudman picks out a double on Thursday
Salisbury - 16:25: Back American Arrow @ 5/16.00
American Arrow (Ire)
- J: Saffie Osborne
- T: Ed Walker
- F: 18
Away from the Group 3 Dick Poole, the fillies race in the 16:25 in a contest to remember Jeff Smith's beloved Lochsong.
I'm going to zone in on the three-year-olds here and American Arrow looked such a good filly on her debut, I am backing her to bounce back after flopping in Listed company last time.
Ed Walker finally got her running in July this year (she didn't race as a juvenile) and she scored by 4L on her Haydock debut on good ground, although Timeform rated the surface good to firm. While keen, she ran on strongly and was well worth a try at 1m on her next start.
However, that Listed effort was a blow-out, and she's back down in distance to 7f and goes handicapping from a mark of 82.
The elder fillies look solid, but the selection is the unexposed runner here and Walker's success in terms of strike-rate shows him in a good light with his three-year-olds on turf - 22 winners at 21% this campaign.
Walker also possesses a decent return at Salisbury at 13% win and 37% placed from his 149 runners at the course.
While her Haydock win wasn't a sensational piece of form with the beaten horses in behind, I give her a chance to put her name on the honours board.
Haydock - 16:50: Back Wisper @ 9/110.00
Wisper (Ire)
- J: Joe Fanning
- T: Marcus Tregoning
- F: 85-247252
It's very rare these days, indeed rare as a butterfly in winter, to espouse the form of Marcus Trergoning. With his last four runners, three have won, and Quietness has been a revelation this season with another big win at Beverley recently.
Tregoning's Wisper is a mare I've backed before, and she has been unlucky on more than one occasion as she often travels well. I had in my mind she's be about 5/16.00 or 6/17.00, so the fact she's at a massive 9s makes her an attractive each-way option with the three places.
Last time out she finished second to Shemozzle off a mark of 86 at Lingfield. While that mark does demand a near-personal best, she didn't have the race run to suit at Lingfield as the winner made all the running and controlled the tempo - which saw a race finishing speed of 111%.
She had one of her "unlucky ones" at Goodwood at the big festival in July as she competed in a strong 0-105 Fillies' Handicap and came from off the pace only to meet trouble late on. She wasn't beaten far there.
Wisper will to be ridden for a bit of luck again but 1m2f on any sort of ground isn't a problem and she might go close at a track that could suit her style.
With luck of course.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +37.24pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +168.94pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
