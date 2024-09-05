Horse Racing Tips: Keep following Marcus for a Thursday 59/1 double

Walker filly drops down in class at Salisbury

Tregoning three winners from last four runners

Alan Dudman picks out a double on Thursday

Away from the Group 3 Dick Poole, the fillies race in the 16:25 in a contest to remember Jeff Smith's beloved Lochsong.

I'm going to zone in on the three-year-olds here and American Arrow looked such a good filly on her debut, I am backing her to bounce back after flopping in Listed company last time.

Ed Walker finally got her running in July this year (she didn't race as a juvenile) and she scored by 4L on her Haydock debut on good ground, although Timeform rated the surface good to firm. While keen, she ran on strongly and was well worth a try at 1m on her next start.

However, that Listed effort was a blow-out, and she's back down in distance to 7f and goes handicapping from a mark of 82.

The elder fillies look solid, but the selection is the unexposed runner here and Walker's success in terms of strike-rate shows him in a good light with his three-year-olds on turf - 22 winners at 21% this campaign.

Walker also possesses a decent return at Salisbury at 13% win and 37% placed from his 149 runners at the course.

While her Haydock win wasn't a sensational piece of form with the beaten horses in behind, I give her a chance to put her name on the honours board.

Recommended Bet Back American Arrow SBK 5/1

It's very rare these days, indeed rare as a butterfly in winter, to espouse the form of Marcus Trergoning. With his last four runners, three have won, and Quietness has been a revelation this season with another big win at Beverley recently.

Tregoning's Wisper is a mare I've backed before, and she has been unlucky on more than one occasion as she often travels well. I had in my mind she's be about 5/16.00 or 6/17.00, so the fact she's at a massive 9s makes her an attractive each-way option with the three places.

Last time out she finished second to Shemozzle off a mark of 86 at Lingfield. While that mark does demand a near-personal best, she didn't have the race run to suit at Lingfield as the winner made all the running and controlled the tempo - which saw a race finishing speed of 111%.

She had one of her "unlucky ones" at Goodwood at the big festival in July as she competed in a strong 0-105 Fillies' Handicap and came from off the pace only to meet trouble late on. She wasn't beaten far there.

Wisper will to be ridden for a bit of luck again but 1m2f on any sort of ground isn't a problem and she might go close at a track that could suit her style.

With luck of course.

Recommended Bet Back Wisper SBK 9/1