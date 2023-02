Gordon and son ready for more Sussex joy

No. 3 Blame The Game (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

Chris Gordon delivered for the column yesterday for a 5/1 Sportsbook double with Goodwin landing the bumper in emphatic fashion, and it also highlighted the beauty of playing on the BSP as the bumper winner took quite a walk in the betting out to 5.31 for a win.

Gordon's form has been excellent for a while, and he's six wins from his last 17 runners at 35% and his runners yesterday finished 1st, 1st and 2nd.

Blame The Game looks tailor-made for the Gay Kindersley Trophy this afternoon, the feature race at Plumpton, and his son Freddie is probably a cut above amateur level.

He ran in the Sussex National last time, and I quite fancied I See You Well in that - an out and out stayer, as I wasn't quite sure Blame The Game would see out the marathon distance. He did, and in soft ground too, but back down to 3m2f on good ground looks a perfect move.

Freddie can claim too with 3lb, and his mark of 115 underplays him in my opinion as he looks progressive over staying trips. The jockey is 4-10 in the last month at 40% and shows a profit of +10.50 in that time.

Hat-trick beckons for Herrington and Keeley

No. 7 (5) Glorious Charmer SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 56

Rabaah looks a very good prospect in tonight's 18:30 at Wolverhampton, but he's a little too short at 8/11 to include today, but Glorious Charmer at 5/2 holds strong claims to win again at the track.

This will be his 40th run on the All-Weather, so he hasn't been hiding in a cave, but he's found some form of late with back-to-back victories and he's a no-nonsense horse that either leads or sits handy, and he's drawn well enough in five with his early pace.

Indeed, that early pace saw him clock a 10.97 sectional last time as the stalls opened, and both of his wins were good on the clock at even paces for both.

Aidan Keeley has ridden him to success for both of his recent CD wins and routed a field at 0-60 level in January.

It's rise in class tonight but his trainer Mick Herrington is 3-13 in the last two weeks, and everything is in place for another Wolves victory.