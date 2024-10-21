Horse Racing Tips: Keane on a Monday pair at Gowran for a 48/1 double

Drop in trip not a negative for Bolger filly

Paradise Lost a strong stayer over 1m4f

Alan Dudman picks out a 48/1 49.00 double for Monday in Ireland

The miracle happened yesterday with Jim Bolger finally having a winner, although it was with his heavy odds-on favourite rather than our selection Ard Na Mara - but she ran well to earn a place at a good price.

And it's with the canny Bolger again with Naisiun on Monday, and his filly can be backed at 6/17.00.

She was supported too on the Sportsbook from 8s and that is probably in relation to her staying abilities with form over further and her latest run was certainly one of her better efforts. She finished third over 1m2f at Navan off 54 and has gone up 2lb, but she clearly likes the stiff finish at Navan as she won there back in March.

Indeed, that victory came over 7f in very testing ground and she saw it out very strongly to score with a bit in hand. Granted, it was a bad race and she was from 54 in that, but she likes testing going and I don't see the drop down to 1m a problem at all.

Recommended Bet Back Naisiun SBK 6/1

With the testing conditions for Monday, stamina will be at a premium and Paradise Lost's ability over further should stand him in good stead for the finale at 17:35 over 1m4f.

Paradise Lost won for the first time on the Flat on his latest effort at Roscommon, winning on heavy over 1m4f and that turned out to be a true test at the trip with the 5yo running on strongly from off the pace and in the process he recorded the two strongest final sectionals.

Previously he raced over 1m6f and has been over hurdles a few times so we're basically backing him to stay here on ground he likes.

A 5lb rise puts him up to 69, but he's still reasonably treated in relation to his hurdles form and the booking of Colin Keane is clearly a plus.

Recommended Bet Back Paradise Lost SBK 6/1