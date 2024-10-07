Horse Racing Tips: Juggler looks a top bet at Pontefract in Monday 8/1 double
Alan Dudman's sole runner was an easy winner yesterday at Kelso at a BSP of 4.91 and he has bets today at Pontefract and Killarney to start the week...
Stiff track and soft ground ideal for Juggler
Tangapour's Leopardstown run looks good piece of form
Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's winner with an 8/19.00 double
Pontefract - 13:17: Back Top Juggler @ 9/43.25
It was no surprise last night to see all the support for the John and Sean Quinn runner Top Juggler - initially into 13/82.63 in the opening 6f Nursery at Pontefract today, and while bets looked pretty hard to dig out today, he looks a bit of a standout in the first.
And then he drifted to 9/43.25 around 9am this morning, and that price is too big.
A stiff track over 6f with soft ground looks his perfect set-up judged on his win last time at Hamilton - and his steady improvement in three starts culminated in a good victory at Hamilton last time.
He was on the inside and with a 1f to go muscled his way through to pick up strongly and his final furlong in tough ground was almost a full second quicker than the third.
The front two were nearly 3L clearly of said third, and he has a fair enough draw in four today at Ponty for a repeat for this handicap debut.
The trainer is 11% win and 33% placed over 6f at the track and I can envisage Pontefract suiting the selection.
Killarney - 13:45: Back Tangapour @ 9/52.80
I was slightly worried last night about the showers at Killarney and and with heavy ground in store it's a case of treading carefully - literally, but Tangapour was a market positive this morning on the Sportsbook - backed from 9/43.25 into 15/82.88 which bodes well.
Although Double Powerful was a big drifter to win for us yesterday - so it works both ways.
Tangapour's run in a good Maiden at Leopardstown earlier in the season looks a very good piece of form, and while he was mid-pack in that, he ran on well enough and the winner Green Impact that day has subsequently won a Group 2, plus the second Delacroix has also won since.
He missed the break at Leopardstown and done his best work late on yielding going, while he looked to have shied away a couple of times when near to others which didn't totally hamper his effort, but it was more greenness.
Tangapour was beaten at Dundalk last time behind the short priced Bernard Shaw but he could be happier back on the turf, albeit testing, but he's from a good Aga Khan family and did hold a National Stakes entry at one point.
Held To Ransom was the favourite last night for Joseph O'Brien, but I am always keep to oppose JOB's runners as they often are overbet, and those with experience are rated in the very low 70s, so forgive me for not breaking into ecstatic chorus for those in opposition.
